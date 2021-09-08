POTSDAM — The Clarkson and St. Lawrence University men’s hockey teams will open their 2021-22 seasons by playing each other in an exhibition game at Cheel Arena at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 2.
The NCAA recently allowed Division I teams to play each other in exhibition games.
Clarkson was originally going to face the University of Ottawa in an exhibition game on Dec. 30 but COVID-19 border crossing restrictions have caused that game to be moved to the 2022-23 season.
All fans attending the exhibition game will be required to wear a mask at all times.
