POTSDAM — COVID-19 has brought more disruptions to local NCAA Division I college hockey schedules this week, but the good news for both the Clarkson and St. Lawrence men’s teams is they will get to play two games.
Instead of a traditional weekend where both teams host games Friday and Saturday, there will be single games for four straight days.
Rensselaer must wait a few days to play due to COVID-19 protocols, so the Engineers will now play at Clarkson at 5 p.m. Sunday and at SLU at 3 p.m. Monday.
Union, which travels with RPI, will play its games as scheduled, facing SLU at 7 tonight in Appleton Arena and against Clarkson at 7 p.m. Saturday at Cheel Arena.
“Our guys have to get used to it,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of the schedule changes. “I didn’t think we were prepared (last weekend) against (New Hampshire). We were so far from our identity that it was a tough one to watch and a tough one to be part of.”
Clarkson played just the one game against New Hampshire last weekend after its scheduled Friday game at Merrimack was called off.
The Clarkson women’s team was not as fortunate as it had to postpone both of its road games this weekend at Cornell and Colgate.
ROBERT SCORES FIRST GOAL
Massena native Jordan Robert, a sophomore forward with Clarkson, has dealt with a lot of adversity in recent years.
Robert is actually in his third year as a student at Clarkson, but he missed all of last season after having hip surgery, trying to fix an injury that happened when he was still playing junior hockey.
So far he has played in just eight games for the Golden Knights and last Saturday at UNH was his first game this season.
But Robert made the most of his chance, scoring the only goal for the Golden Knights in a 5-1 loss. It was also the first goal of his career.
“It meant a lot to me, it was a dream come true for me to finally find the back of the net here,” Robert said. “(Equipment manager George Frank) put the puck in a nice little case for me and it’s sitting on my desk. I can sit and look at it.”
Robert left Massena early in his high school career to play for the Gunnery prep school and then he spent three years in the British Columbia Hockey League.
One reason he has stayed so dedicated to coming back from his injury and working his way into a tough Clarkson lineup to crack is because he grew up dreaming of being a Golden Knight.
“Everybody deals with their own type of adversity in different ways,” Robert said. “For me, I just want to work hard and have that work ethic. I was doing anything I can to get myself healthy again. I’m just happy to be back.
“I chose here to be a part of this program any way I can, whether I am playing or not. I grew up watching here. I never even went to a St. Lawrence game growing up. When the offer came up it was too easy to say yes.”
CLARKSON WOMEN LEAD LEAGUE
A road sweep last weekend at Princeton and Quinnipiac has put the Clarkson women’s hockey team alone in first place in the ECAC Hockey standings.
The Golden Knights beat Princeton 3-1 on Friday and won 3-2 at Quinnipiac on Saturday.
“It was actually really good for our team,” said Clarkson forward Florence Lessard, who scored her first career goal against the Bobcats. “Quinnipiac was highly ranked. It gave us so much confidence for the upcoming games.”
Said forward Laurence Frenette, “It gave us a boost of confidence. We know we can beat top teams and we will try to do so.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.