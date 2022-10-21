POTSDAM — Clarkson’s men’s hockey team is still looking for that elusive first win of the season after falling 2-1 in overtime to previously winless Mercyhurst in a nonconference game Friday night at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights are 0-4 to start a season for the first time since 2012-13, when the team started 0-4-3.
Clarkson gets another crack at the Lakers (1-6) at 7:30 tonight in the final game of the series before what should be a packed Parents Weekend crowd.
“We aren’t getting any pucks to the net,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “When we get pucks to the net we are not hitting the net. I don’t think we are generating a ton five-on-five right now. It is what it is. We had two extended five-on-threes and a four-on-three we don’t execute on. That’s usually a bad sign. It usually doesn’t end up the right way for you when teams don’t take advantage of those opportunities.”
The Golden Knights started strong Friday, scoring a goal on their first power-play when defenseman Noah Beck one-timed a shot on a pass from Ayrton Martino at 15 minutes, 26 seconds of the opening period. Anthony Romano also assisted.
“It was a beautiful pass,” Beck said. “I didn’t even expect to get the puck, I thought they were all out of gas. (Martino) is an amazing passer and he has great vision. He found me for a wide-open net.”
That turned out to be the only bright spot for Clarkson on the power play.
The Golden Knights had an extended five-on-three advantage late in the first period when Mercyhurst’s Gueorgui Feduolov was called for hooking at 18:06 and then Philip Waugh was called for charging at 18:42, giving Clarkson 1:24 of a two-man edge.
The two-man advantage was extended into the second period when Mercyhurst’s Rylee St. Onge was called for tripping as time expired in the first.
At the nine-minute mark of the second period, with Clarkson on another power play, a shot from Trey Taylor hit the post.
The game changed for the Lakers when Clarkson’s Kaelen Taylor received a five-minute major, and game misconduct, for a hit from behind at 14:15 of the second period. Initially it was called a minor penalty but the officials looked at the video and changed it to a major.
Clarkson started strong killing the major, including one sequence where forward Luke Mobley kept the puck pinned to the boards for several seconds.
But the Lakers finally struck with a goal from Carson Briere, who was alone near the crease and tapped in a pass from Brendon Michaelian at 17:14 of the second period to tie the game.
Clarkson’s Alex Campbell had a shorthanded breakaway late in the major but his shot was stopped by the leg pad of Laker goalie Owen Say.
The Golden Knights received one more opportunity late in regulation when Mercyhurst’s Cade Townend was called for holding with 7.5 seconds remaining.
Clarkson started overtime on the power play for 1:52 but the Lakers took the win on an outside shot from Feduolov at 1:33 left.
“I saw a lot of traffic in front and just figured I’d throw it on net,” Feduolov said. “It went in short side. It got the job done. It’s awesome. We’ve been working so hard and just frustrated with the outcomes prior to this game.”
One of the happy Lakers after the game was former Malone athlete Kyler Head, who is a junior forward.
“It was a lot of fun,” Head said. “I had a lot of friends and family here tonight so it was different. They all got to watch their first college hockey game with me. It was something I was looking for my whole life. We killed a lot of the game, but the best thing we did was stick together for a full (60 minutes) so it finally paid off.”
WOMEN’S HOCKEY
ST. LAWRENCE 2, HOLY CROSS 1
Aly McLeod scored twice for the Saints (4-3), including the game-winner at 16:39 of the third period, to send SLU past Holy Cross and into the championship game of the NCAA Ice Breaker tournament in Lake Placid.
McLeod gave SLU a 1-0 lead with a goal at 15:35 of the second period.
Sofia Smithson tied the game for Holy Cross (2-5) with a goal at 15:20 of the third period.
CLARKSON 3, SYRACUSE 0
Darcie Lappan scored two goals to lead the Golden Knights past Syracuse (1-7) in the other semifinal of the Ice Breaker tournament.
Clarkson (7-1-1) will meet SLU for the championship at 5 p.m. today. Syracuse plays Holy Cross in the consolation game at 2 p.m.
Anne Cherkowski also scored for Clarkson and Michelle Pasiechnyk made 20 saves for the shutout.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.