POTSDAM — Freshman Ayrton Martino scored on the rebound of a shot from graduate student Zach Tsekos to give the Clarkson University men’s hockey team a 3-2 win over Union College in the opener of a best-of-three ECAC Hockey quarterfinal before 1,847 fans at Cheel Arena on Friday night.
Clarkson (20-9-6 overall), the No. 2 seed in the tournament, can sweep the series with a win over the No. 7 Dutchmen in Game 2 at 7 tonight. If Union (14-18-4) wins, then the series will be decided in Game 3 at 4 p.m. Sunday.
“The boys reloaded pretty good there,” Martino said of the 95-second overtime. “Jack (Jacome) sealed the wall and popped it out to Zach and I was going on the back check and seeing a bit net front. Zach shot the puck. I got the rebound and just banged it in, and that’s how it happened. I had my head buried and just shot the puck. Obviously it’s a big goal and the team played real well.
“Getting the first (win) was huge, for a lot of the guys it was their first playoff game in college,” Martino said. “I’m happy to get the win and bank that and we need one (tonight).”
Clarkson’s last game with Union was an 8-2 win in the regular season Jan. 15, when the Golden Knights scored six goals in the first period.
Friday’s first period was more contested, with Union outshooting Clarkson 12-9.
The Golden Knights struck first when sophomore defenseman Noah Beck scored on a shot from just inside the blue line at 14 minutes, 25 seconds of the opening period, with Martino and Tsekos assisting.
“Martino brought it down the wall and behind the net and found a good seam under his stick and I just made a little move to open up a lane and got it to the net,” Beck said. “I got a good bounce and it was in the back of the net.”
Union picked up some momentum late in the first period when Clarkson’s Ryan Richardson was given a game misconduct with five seconds left in the period, resulting in a five-minute power play for Union.
The Dutchmen capitalized with 48 seconds left in the major when Josh Kosack, who was the player hit from behind, scored on a rebound of his own shot to tie the game 1-1 at 4:54 of the second period.
“It’s crushing defeat, but we kept battling back all night,” Kosack said. “We have to bring our ‘A’ game tomorrow to extend the series. We have to dig deep. It’s going to come from within. We’ve been put through some challenging times over the year. It’s just another hurdle to overcome.”
Clarkson nearly took a 2-1 lead at 11:35 of the second when Luke Santerno saw a great scoring chance stopped by Union goalie Connor Murphy. The near goal was set up by a great pass from Chris Klack.
The Golden Knights took over the game in the third period, outshooting Union 20-5, but Union tied it at 2-2 with 3:44 remaining in regulation. Jacome then nearly scored on a wrap-around play with 3:08 left.
“It’s nice to get out of the rink early,” Tsekos said of the early overtime goal. “We kept it simple. We talked about a couple things (between periods) and we executed pretty well and got a goal. I don’t really know what happened (on the winning goal). It kind of bounced to me in the slot. I was shooting to score, but luckily (Martino) was there to pick up the rebound.”
Union swept Princeton in a first-round home series last weekend, so a three-game series, which the Dutchmen need now to advance, could prove taxing physically as the weekend wears on.
“That’s why you want to get that bye and have home ice,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “It’s more taxing on them right now. We’ve had a week off and taken care of ourselves. That’s why you work for the bye.”
QUINNIPIAC 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The top-seeded Bobcats (29-5-3) scored the first three goals of the game and defeated No. 8 St. Lawrence University in Game 1 of an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series at Hamden, Conn.
Quinnipiac can sweep the series with a win at 7 tonight in Game 2. Defending champion SLU (11-18-7) needs to win tonight and then win Game 3 Sunday, which would start at 4 p.m.
Griffin Mendel scored two goals for the Bobcats, including the first of the game 4:36 in. He also ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 17:16 of the third period.
Ty Smilanic scored at 5:29 of the second period to make it 2-0 and Michael Lombardi scored at 19:28.7 of the second to extend the lead to 3-0.
Jordan Steinmetz scored the only goal for the Saints at 10:07 of the third period.
