FAIRBANKS, Alaska — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team controlled play and emerged with a 2-1 victory over Alaska Fairbanks in their season opener late Friday night.
The game started just after 11 p.m. EDT.
Clarkson outshot the Nanooks 30-16 and scored two goals in the second period to produce the win.
Both goals came from newcomers to the program.
Freshman Ryan Richardson scored a shorthanded goal, with assists going to Jordan Power and Tommy Pasanen, at 11 minutes, 54 seconds of the second period, to give Clarkson a 1-0 advantage.
Lake Superior State transfer Lukas Kaeble scored Clarkson’s second goal at 16:10 of the second period, with Jack Jacome assisting.
The only goal for the Nanooks came at 3:14 of the third period on a shot from Anton Rubstov, with assists coming from Connor Mylmymock and Robert Blueger.
Both teams struggled to score on the power play. Clarkson went 0-for-7, despite putting up 15 of its 30 shots during power plays.
The Nanooks went 0-for-4.
Goalie Ethan Haider stopped 15 shots for the Golden Knights. Brian Hurley blocked four shots for Clarkson and Luke Mobley went 9-7 on faceoffs.
