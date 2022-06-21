POTSDAM — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team will have two new assistant coaches this coming season as head coach Casey Jones announced the hiring of Michigan Tech assistant Chris Brooks to his staff.
Brooks is replacing Mike Towns, who left recently to take an assistant coaching position at Michigan State.
Earlier in the offseason associate head coach Josh Hauge left to become head coach of Union College and he was replaced by American International assistant Cory Schneider.
Brooks, who is 49, has a great deal of coaching experience, including being an NCAA Division III head coach at Wisconsin-Stevens Point, leading that program to the 2016 national championship.
“I am really excited to add Chris to our staff here at Clarkson,” Jones said. “He comes with a wealth of experience and has had success wherever he has coached. Our current players are going to be able to tap into his experience for their own development and the development of our team. I love the fact that he has close ties to our recruiting backyard and has a great feel for the identity of our program.”
Brooks started as an assistant coach with Michigan Tech in 2017 and twice made trips with the team to face Clarkson in nonconference games at Cheel Arena, including this past season.
He is a former player at Western Michigan. He was an assistant with the Broncos from 1999-2008 and then moved on to be a professional head coach in Central Hockey League with the Rio Grande Valley Killer Bees from 2008-11.
A native of Stratford, Ontario, Brooks coached Wisconsin-Stevens Point from 2011-17.
This will be the first time since Jones started coaching at Clarkson in 2011-12 that he will have two new assistant coaches.
“Both have Division I experience and know the landscape, which is exciting for me,” Jones said. “They’ll have some new ideas. I’ll spend a little time talking about what our culture is, what we do, how we go about it. Once I get to know them really well, I’ll get a feel for how the pieces fit together.”
Jones has had to replace three assistant coaches in the past four seasons, mostly due to the success of the program, which has won an ECAC Hockey Tournament title and been to the NCAA Tournament twice.
The first was Brent Brekke, who left after one season to become St. Lawrence University’s head coach in 2019.
“We are going to see what other people thought of our program from the outside,” Jones said. “I look for guys that are hockey coaches, when they get in the business they weren’t afraid to work anywhere. I look for guys that had success where they have been. Some guys have chosen maybe not the easiest place to work, not the cushy jobs, and they get after it. That’s what we are here at Clarkson, what we are as a team and what we are as a staff.”
