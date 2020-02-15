PRINCETON, N.J. — Defenseman Connor McCarthy scored one goal and assisted on another to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 3-1 victory over Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Hobey Baker Rink.
Clarkson (22-6-2 overall, 15-3 conference) received a tough test by the 11th-place Tigers, who outshot the Golden Knights 33-32.
The Golden Knights clinched a top-four finish and first-round playoff bye with the win.
After a scoreless first period the Golden Knights struck for two power-play goals in the second to take a 2-0 lead.
Josh Dunne scored the first goal at 8 minutes, 15 seconds, with Zach Tsekos and McCarthy assisting.
Brian Hurley picked up the second at 15:36, with Adam Tisdale and Jack Jacome adding assists.
Jeremy Germain scored for the Tigers (4-17-4, 2-13-3) at 2:09 of the third period.
McCarthy scored his ninth goal of the season at 12:26 to put the game out of reach. Chris Klack and Nick Campoli assisted on that goal.
QUINNIPIAC 6, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Bobcats (18-10-2, 11-5-2) scored five goals in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie against St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game.
Quinnipiac outshot the Saints 42-16 and scored four power-play goals, but found itself trailing against SLU (3-23-4, 1-16-1) for the first 37:40 of the game.
Keenan Suthers scored a power-play goal at 15:25 of the first period to give SLU a lead.
Odeen Tufto scored at 17:40 of the second to tie the game.
Nick Jermain scored the winning goal at 3:29 of the third period.
Peter DiLiberatore and Guus van Nes scored goals and Alex Whelan added two goals in the third period.
