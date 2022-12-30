MILWAUKEE — Anthony Romano scored the eventual game-winning goal 6 minutes, 32 seconds into the second period as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team defeated the University of Wisconsin, 3-1, in the championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off tournament Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.
Chris Klack opened the scoring in the first period and Erik Bargholtz sealed the game with an empty-net goal with two seconds left in regulation for the Golden Knights (9-8-2). Ethan Haider stopped 29 shots for Clarkson, which has won its past four nonconference games.
Cruz Lucius supplied the lone goal for the Badgers (5-6) and Jared Moe made 21 saves in net.
Clarkson returns to the ice when it travels to Holy Cross for a Jan. 7 game slated to start at 4 p.m.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, NEBRASKA-OMAHA 1 (OT)
Tim Makowski scored midway through overtime as the Saints rallied past the Mavericks for a nonconference win Friday in Omaha, Neb.
Josh Boyer tied the game in the third period and Emil Zetterquist made 36 saves for St. Lawrence (9-8).
Ty Muller scored the opening goal and Jake Kucharski stopped 20 shots for Nebraska-Omaha (8-9-2).
Bryan O’Mara scored a pair of goals as the Cadets downed the Kangaroos in the first round of the Northfield Savings Bank Holiday Tournament on Friday at Northfield, Vt.
Andrew Albano made 15 saves for Norwich (9-2-1), which plays Curry in the title game at 5 p.m. today.
Matthew Headland notched a goal for SUNY Canton (4-8), which plays Trinity College at 2 p.m. today in the consolation game.
WISCONSIN-SUPERIOR 55, CLARKSON 46
Josef Fahrenholtz scored 11 points as the Yellowjackets earned a nonconference win over the Golden Knights on Friday in Naples, Fla.
J’Vaun Walker and Levy Miguel each tossed in nine points for Wisconsin-Superior (5-6).
Garret Delaney led all scorers with 13 points for Clarkson (5-5).
ST. JOHN FISHER 96, SUNY CANTON 74
Daniel Cook netted 24 points and grabbed 15 rebounds as the Cardinals pulled away to beat the Kangaroos in Friday’s title game of the Medger Evers Tournament in Brooklyn.
Brendan Trapper racked up 19 points and Sean Williams supplied 14 points for St. John Fisher (5-4).
Juztin Chambers-Phillips scored 17 points and former Madrid-Waddington standout Brennan Harmer added 16 points for SUNY Canton (3-11).
