MILWAUKEE — Anthony Romano scored the eventual game-winning goal 6 minutes, 32 seconds into the second period as the Clarkson University men’s hockey team defeated the University of Wisconsin, 3-1, in the championship game of the Kwik Trip Holiday Face Off tournament Thursday night at Fiserv Forum.
Chris Klack opened the scoring in the first period and Erik Bargholtz sealed the game with an empty-net goal with two seconds left in regulation for the Golden Knights (9-8-2). Ethan Haider stopped 29 shots for Clarkson, which has won its past four nonconference games.
