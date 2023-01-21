SCHENECTADY — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team built an early lead and held on for a 4-3 win over Union College in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Messa Rink.
The win gives Clarkson (11-10-3, 5-5-3) a split of the season series with Union, which is coached by former Clarkson assistant Josh Hauge.
Union (9-14-2, 4-9-1) won the conference opener 3-2 at Cheel Arena in Potsdam on Nov. 4.
The Dutchmen scored the first goal of the game, on a shot from Ben Tupker just 29 seconds into the game.
The Golden Knights responded with three straight goals, including two from Brady Egan.
Egan tied the game just 33 seconds later and, then 22 seconds after his goal, Jordan Power scored, with Chris Klack and Luke Mobley assisting.
Egan scored his second goal 2 minutes, 29 seconds into the second period, with Ryan Richardson and Erik Bargholtz assisting.
Union answered with a goal from John Prokop at 11:31 of the second period to cut the lead to 3-2.
Anthony Callin put Clarkson back up by two goals at 5:01 of the third period, with Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup and Alex Campbell assisting.
Union pulled goalie Connor Murphy for an extra attacker late and scored the final goal of the game on a shot from Owen Farris at 18:30 of the third period.
RENSSELAER 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3 (OT)
Sutter Muzzatti scored 1:53 into overtime to give the Engineers (10-14-1, 5-9-0) a weekend sweep of Clarkson and St. Lawrence in an ECAC Hockey game at Troy.
SLU (11-13, 6-6-0) led 2-0 early in the third period after goals from Cameron Buhl and Felikss Gavars.
RPI responded with three straight goals on shots from Ryan Mahshie, Muzzatti and Lauri Serti to go ahead 3-2.
SLU sent the game to overtime with a power-play goal from Buhl at 8:57 of the third period.
