POTSDAM — The last time the Clarkson University men’s hockey team played in a postseason, it won the ECAC Hockey championship in Lake Placid in 2019 before falling in overtime to Notre Dame in the NCAA Tournament.
After a two-year absence, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkson (19-9-6 overall) is back as the No. 2 seed in the ECAC Hockey playoffs, hosting No. 7 Union (14-17-4) in a best-of-three quarterfinal series starting at 7 tonight with the winner moving on to Lake Placid next weekend.
Clarkson never got to play in a postseason game in 2020 when the initial COVID-19 outbreak caused the season to abruptly end.
Last year, Clarkson was one of four teams playing ECAC Hockey but the season ended just before the playoffs after members of the men’s and women’s teams violated the school’s COVID-19 policies with a gathering.
“We’re excited,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We’ve had a little bit of a chance to mentally take a break. (Union) had a good weekend last weekend, so they are probably going to be sharp. We have to be prepared for that. Otherwise for us it’s a second season and best time of year in sports.”
Union swept No. 10 Princeton in a first-round series last weekend at Schenectady, winning 3-2 and 5-1. The Dutchmen have changed since the last time they faced Clarkson in an 8-2 loss at Cheel Arena on Jan. 15.
At that time, Union was coached by Rick Bennett, who led the team to a national title in 2014. Bennett resigned after a school investigation into his coaching style and was replaced by his assistant coach John Ronan.
Union is 4-0-1 in its last five games heading into this weekend.
“Playoffs are always the best time of the year,” said Clarkson defenseman Lukas Kaelble, who was in the NCAA Tournament last year with Lake Superior State. “I’m excited to see the potential in our room this year. There is some teaching stuff (against Union), especially the first time we played them. We weren’t ready to play in that game. It cost us. We lost in overtime. That’s something we talk about and we don’t want to happen again. We were ready the second game and beat them. They are a good team. They’ve turned things around.”
Union beat Clarkson at home 4-3 in overtime Nov. 5, scoring three goals in the first period. Clarkson won the second game, scoring six goals in the first period.
CHAMPIONSHIP GAME REMATCH
St. Lawrence University, the No. 8 seed in the ECAC Hockey playoffs, visits regular-season champion Quinnipiac (28-5-3) in a quarterfinal series this weekend in Hamden, Conn.
It’s a rematch of last year’s championship game, which the Saints won 3-2 in overtime at Quinnipiac.
“We don’t like them and they don’t really like us,” SLU’s Cameron Buhl said of the Bobcats. “After last year, we want to defend our title.”
The Saints (11-17-7) lost both regular-season games to Quinnipiac and though they have championship rings from last year the players still want to get the full experience of the ECAC Hockey playoffs by competing in Lake Placid next weekend.
“That’s what everyone talks about here, their trips down to Lake Placid to watch SLU play down there and that’s what we are aiming for,” Buhl said.
MARTINO HONORED
Clarkson freshman forward Ayrton Martino was named to the ECAC Hockey All-Rookie team earlier this week and is one of the three finalists for the Rookie of the Year award.
In the regular season Martino, a Dallas Stars draft pick, totaled 26 points, including 17 in conference play. He produced a five-game scoring streak in February.
“I was able to play with some very good players, Zach Tsekos and Jack Jacome, it’s been a lot of fun playing with those guys,” Martino said. “The team has been playing well the second half and being able to learn from those two guys, it was an honor to play with them. Everyone has been great. Everyone is here for a reason. It’s been a good freshman year.”
MORGAN FINALIST FOR AWARD
SLU women’s goalie Lucy Morgan is one of the three finalists for the Women’s Hockey Goalie of the Year award.
The award is in its second year. The other finalists are last year’s winner, as well as the Patty Kazmaier Award winner from Northeastern, Aerin Frankel, and Quinnipiac goalie Corinne Schroeder.
Morgan has been the ECAC Hockey Goalie of the Year the past two seasons and this year she finished with a .947 save percentage and a 1.50 goals-against average.
The winner of this year’s award will be announced Thursday.
