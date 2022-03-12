POTSDAM — Size helped the Clarkson University men’s hockey team advance to next weekend’s ECAC Hockey semifinal in Lake Placid with a 4-3 overtime victory over Union in Game 2 of a best-of-three quarterfinal series before 2,077 Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
Luke Mobley, who is 6-foot-2, screened Union goalie Connor Murphy, who never saw the game-winning goal from 6-2 defenseman Lukas Kaelble cross the line just 3 minutes, 14 seconds into the overtime period.
“I just tried to put the puck on the net, that’s all,” Kaelble said. “There was nothing going through my mind (after), I was just being happy. All the guys coming for me was a great moment. (Lake Placid) is what we worked hard for all season, to get there, to try to keep working hard and keep it going.”
Clarkson (21-9-6 overall) is making its third trip to Lake Placid in the last five seasons and would have been in the field in 2020 as well if it had not been called off during the initial COVID-19 outbreak.
The Golden Knights, the second seed in the tournament, went to overtime both nights with the No. 7 Dutchmen (14-19-4), but both games ended relatively fast.
Clarkson blew 2-0 and 3-2 leads in the contest, which was the 200th career win for head coach Casey Jones.
“It’s hard to get (to Lake Placid),” Jones said. “Our fans expect us there. We take ownership of that. We are excited. It’s a good group. I enjoy coming to the rink every day with this group. They compete hard. Those older guys, they put a lot of sweat into this and they’ve worked hard for us to have the second half we did and get there. I thought they played well. I thought we had a chance to put them away there early and couldn’t get the next one. That’s hockey.”
The Golden Knights scored a power-play goal just 2:39 into the game on a shot from Kaelble, who was just inside the blue line. Kaelble scored with just one second left on the power play with assists going to Zach Tsekos and Anthony Callin.
Clarkson extended the lead to 2-0 at 12:09 of the opening period with a goal from defenseman Michael Underwood, who received a pass from Callin as Callin was falling to the ice. Ryan Richardson also scored.
“There was a big scrum in the corner and (the puck) just kind of popped out front,” Underwood said. “(Callin) lost a handle on it. I had a bunch of daylight so I figured I would just hop in and rip it.”
Union responded with a goal from Andrew Seaman at 17:02 of the first period to cut the deficit to 2-1.
The Dutchmen tied the game 4:53 into the third period when Dylan Anhorn scored off a rebound of a shot from Collin Graf to make it 2-2.
Clarkson almost took the lead at 6:53 when Ayrton Martino and Jamie Collins were on a two-on-one breakaway, but Murphy got a glove on the shot from Collins.
Alex Campbell hit the post for Clarkson at 15:17 but the Golden Knights finally got a third goal when defenseman Tommy Pasanen scored at 17:34 of the second period on a shot from the circle, with assists going to Noah Beck and Mobley.
“It was a designed play, we won the faceoff and (Beck) went around the net,” Pasanen said. “He made a nice drop pass to me and I saw traffic in front of the net so I just put it in the bottom of the corner.”
Union dominated the third period, outshooting Clarkson 17-7 and tied the game with a goal from Tyler Watkins at 10:16. Watkins scored on a rebound of his own shot.
Kaelble’s winning goal was assisted by Kaelan Taylor as Clarkson’s defense scored all four goals and added two assists.
“It’s hard,” Union interim coach John Ronan said of the loss. “It’s a resilient group and I’m absolutely gutted for them. They kept getting up and I’m so damn proud of that group.”
Earlier Saturday Clarkson co-captain Zach Tsekos was named the ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Forward. It’s the second straight year Tsekos has won the award and the fifth straight year it has gone to a Clarkson player.
QUINNIPIAC 4, ST. LAWRENCE 3 (2OT)
The No. 8 Saints (11-19-7) led 3-1 in the third period but saw their season end when top-seeded Quinnipiac (30-5-3) rallied to tie the game and then scored the winner in overtime on a shot from Desi Burgart at 14:09 of the second overtime period.
The Bobcats tied the game when Brendan Less scored a power-play goal at 7:41 of the third period and then Skyler Brind’Amour tied it at 11:20.
SLU scored the first goal of the game on a shot from Aleksi Peltonen at 14:09 of the first period. The Bobcats tied the game with Griffin Mendel scored at 14:37 of the second period.
The Saints took a 3-1 lead early in the third period when Jordan Steinmetz scored at 1:42 and Josh Boyer scored at 3:32.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.