HANOVER, N.H. — Zach Tsekos scored the only goal in a postgame shootout to give the Clarkson University men’s hockey team an extra point after a 5-5 tie with Dartmouth in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
The game officially counts as a tie but Clarkson (11-7-5 overall, 6-2-3 conference) earned two points for the shootout win, while Dartmouth picked up just one point.
It was a strange game as the Big Green (3-10-2, 2-6-1) scored five goals on just 16 shots.
Clarkson answered every Dartmouth goal with a goal of its own and took a short-lived lead at 14 minutes, 1 second of the third period when Nick Campoli redirected an outside shot by defenseman Lukas Kaelble to give the Golden Knights a 5-4 lead.
Dartmouth answered at 17:48 when Jeff Losurdo scored a goal while it was playing with an extra attacker after pulling goalie Justin Ferguson.
Tyler Campbell scored the first goal of the game for Dartmouth just 4:37 into the game. Clarkson tied it when Ayrton Martino scored at 12:08 of the first period.
The second period was wild with each team scoring three goals.
Braiden Dorfman gave Dartmouth a 2-1 lead at 5:30. Clarkson tied it when Jamie Collins scored at 9:57.
Matt Hubbarde gave Dartmouth a 3-2 lead with a goal at 10:54 and Clarkson’s Mathieu Gosselin tied it again just 32 seconds later.
Sean Chisholm gave Dartmouth its final lead, scoring at 16:58 to make it 4-3.
Clarkson responded with a goal from defenseman Tommy Pasanen at 19:46.
Clarkson plays at Harvard tonight in another ECAC Hockey game.
HARVARD 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
Alex Laferriere scored the final two goals for the Crimson (9-5-1, 7-3-1) in an ECAC Hockey game against the Saints in Boston.
The Crimson scored the first three goals of the game, including two in the first period.
Zakary Karpa and John Farinacci scored the first-period goals for the Crimson.
Philippe Chapleau scored late in the second period for the Saints (5-12-4, 3-6-2).
