CANTON — Griffin Lunn scored at 2 minutes, 15 seconds of overtime to give the Colgate men’s hockey team a 4-3 win over St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena on Thursday night.
The Saints picked up one point in the conference standings for making it to overtime and will conclude this series with Colgate in Hamilton on Saturday and Sunday.
It was a strange game in that each team had periods where they were in command of the contest but also long stretches where they did not play well.
“We turned pucks over in the third period and guys got away from playing with poise,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We handed (the puck) back to them and they kept going deep with it, pinned us down, and got things rolling offensively.”
The Raiders (3-5-3 overall, 2-4-2 conference) struck quickly with a goal from Levi Glasman just 54 seconds into the game.
Ethan Manderville won a face off and sent the puck back to Pierson Brandon, who took a shot from behind the circle. Glasman was next to the crease to put in the rebound.
The goal snapped a scoreless stream of 136:11 for the Raiders.
Trevor Cosgrove gave Colgate a 2-0 lead on a shot from behind the circle that got between Saints goalie Emily Zetterquist and a slim open space next to the post at 3:46 of the opening period.
Luc Salem cut the lead to 2-1 for the Saints (3-3-2) with a shot that went off the stick of Raiders defenseman Anthony Stark at 12:14 of the first period, with Dylan Woolf assisting.
The Raiders went ahead 3-1 at 16:24 of the first period on a controversial goal from Cosgrove, which came after Josh McKechney had collided with Zetterquist, knocking him down inside the net.
There was a long video review of the play before the goal was awarded.
“They gave us the explanation as officials and that’s their call,” Brekke said. “There’s nothing you can do to change it.”
SLU made it a one-goal game again with 33.9 seconds left in the opening period when Ashton Fry scored on a rebound of a shot from Salem, with Cameron Buhl also assisting.
The Saints dominated the middle period, outshooting Colgate 7-2, and tying the game at 3-3 when Greg Lapointe scored on a shot over the shoulder of Raiders goalie Carter Gylander at 6:35, with Madrid native Kaden Pickering assisting.
“I think that still shows the growth that needs to take place with this team,” Brekke said. “You can’t feel comfortable. We had a slow start and we weren’t happy with that. We got better as the first period went on, especially in that last 10 minutes.”
Neither team scored in the third period, but Colgate controlled play the remainder of the game, outshooting SLU 13-1 in the third and 5-1 in overtime.
After a Saints turnover in their own zone, McKechney nearly gave the Raiders a win 19 seconds into overtime as he tried to stuff the puck past Zetterquist, who was blocking the spot near the post with his pad.
Lund finally ended the game with a shot that Zetterquist nearly stopped, but eventually rolled across the line.
