HAMILTON — Colgate moved one point ahead of the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team for the last bye spot in the ECAC Hockey playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win Friday night at the Class of 1965 Arena.

More importantly for the Raiders (14-14-3 overall, 11-7-1 conference), they picked up five of six points against SLU this season and hold the tiebreaker.

