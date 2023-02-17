HAMILTON — Colgate moved one point ahead of the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team for the last bye spot in the ECAC Hockey playoffs with a 3-2 overtime win Friday night at the Class of 1965 Arena.
More importantly for the Raiders (14-14-3 overall, 11-7-1 conference), they picked up five of six points against SLU this season and hold the tiebreaker.
SLU (15-16, 10-9) led early when Justin Paul scored a power-play goal 3 minutes, 28 seconds into the game.
The Raiders tied the game 1:58 into the second period with a power-play goal from Alex DiPaolo.
Colgate went ahead 2-1 with a goal from Armond Vachon at 7:13 of the third period.
SLU forced overtime when Max Dorrington scored with 30 seconds left in regulation.
Ross Milton scored the winner for Colgate with 12 seconds left in overtime.
Alex Campbell and Ayrton Marino both scored two goals to help Clarkson (14-14-3, 8-9-2) knock off Cornell in an ECAC Hockey game at Lynah Rink in Ithaca.
Campbell scored the first goal of the game for Clarkson, then Cornell (16-8-2, 13-5-1) responded with goals from Jack Malone and Ben Berard to take a 2-1 lead.
Martino tied the game for Clarkson midway through the second period and Campbell put the Golden Knights up 3-2 at 17:55 of the second period.
Berard scored again to tie the game 3-3 for Cornell at 9:57 of the third period.
Martino scored the winning goal at 11:41 of the third period.
