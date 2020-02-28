HAMILTON — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team’s chance to win the school’s first ECAC Hockey regular-season title since 2008 slipped away when Colgate tied Friday’s conference game with 2.7 seconds left in regulation at the 1965 Arena.
Clarkson and Colgate skated to a 1-1 tie, which leaves the Golden Knights (23-7-3 overall, 16-4-1 ECAC) three points behind the Cornell Big Red, which beat St. Lawrence University, 5-0, with just one game remaining. Clarkson will face the Big Red at 7 tonight in Ithaca.
Tyler Penner scored for Colgate (10-16-7, 8-9-4), which had pulled goalie Mitch Benson for an extra attacker, to give the Raiders the tie. Colgate outshot Clarkson 12-6 in the third period. The Golden Knights held a 6-3 advantage in the scoreless overtime period.
Adam Tisdale scored for Clarkson at 16 minutes, 56 seconds of the second period with assists going to Brian Hurley and Nick Campoli.
Clarkson goalie Frank Marotte stopped 27 of 28 shots and Benson finished with 22 saves for the Raiders.
The Golden Knights’ best chance to win came with 57 seconds left in overtime when Devin Brosseau took a shot on a breakaway that just missed the net.
CORNELL 5, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Big Red (22-2-4, 17-2-2) outshot St. Lawrence 31-29 and goalie Matthew Galajda stopped 19 shots for the shutout in an ECAC Hockey game at Lynah Rink in Ithaca.
Max Andreev scored just 1:49 into the game to put Cornell ahead 1-0.
Michael Regush scored at 5:35 of the second period and Joe Leahy added another goal at 7:03 to give the Big Red a 3-0 lead over the Saints (4-25-4, 2-18-1) heading into the final period.
Sam Malinski scored a power-play goal at 8:13 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-0 and Matt Stienburg added another power-play goal at 18:23 to close out the scoring.
