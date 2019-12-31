College MEN’S hockey
HANOVER, N.H. — Four goals from Colorado College in the third period proved to be the difference Sunday night as the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team fell to the Tigers, 7-3, in the consolation game of the Ledyard Classic at Dartmouth College.
The Tigers (7-8-1) were led by Chris Wilkie, who finished with a hat trick with all three goals in the final period, including the eventual game-winner. Ryan Ruck stopped 33 shots for Colorado College.
Bo Hanson, Ryan Garvey and Andrew McIntyre scored for the Saints (3-13-3), while Philip Alftberg, Aleksi Peltonen and Jacob Nielsen picked up assists. The point for Alftberg is his first of the season. St. Lawrence goalie Francis Boisvert finished with 38 saves.
