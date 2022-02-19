ITHACA — Ondrej Psenicka and Kyle Betts both scored two goals as the Cornell men’s hockey team snapped Clarkson’s 11-game unbeaten streak, and 17-game unbeaten streak in ECAC Hockey games, with a 6-2 victory Saturday night at Lynah Rink.
Cornell (15-8-4 overall, 10-6-4 conference) scored the first three goals of the game.
Clarkson (18-8-6, 13-3-4) scored twice in the final 1 minute, 51 seconds of the second period to cut the lead to one.
The Golden Knights rallied late in the third period from a 4-0 deficit against Cornell on Dec. 4 at Cheel Arena to tie the game 4-4. But any thoughts that Cornell could blow another big lead ended when the Big Red scored three goals in the last 8:04 of the third period.
Psenicka scored the first goal of the game at 10:03 of the first period during a power play.
Matt Stienburg scored another power-play goal for the Big Red at 12:30 of the second. A goal from Ben Berard at 14:47 of the second period made it 3-0.
Anthony Romano (18:09) and Nick Campoli (19:00) both scored power-play goals late in the second period for Clarkson to cut the lead to 3-2.
Betts put Cornell up by two goals when he scored at 11:56 of the third period.
Psenicka scored a shorthanded, empty-net goal at 17:28 and Betts ended the scoring with another empty-net goal at 19:39.
COLGATE 4, ST. LAWRENCE 2
The Raiders (13-15-4, 8-8-4) scored three goals in the second period to come from behind in an ECAC Hockey win over St. Lawrence University in Hamilton.
SLU (8-16-6, 6-10-4) led 1-0 when Ty Naaykens scored just 68 seconds into the game.
Colgate tied the game at 1:02 of the second period with a goal from Griffin Lunn.
Josh McKechnkey scored the go-ahead goal at 2:57 of the second period. Tommy Bergsland made it 3-1 Colgate with a goal at 11:15 of the second period.
Max Dorrington scored while SLU was playing with an extra-attacker at 19:33 of the third to cut the lead to 3-2 but the Raiders responded with an empty-net goal from Elliott McDermott at 19:53.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.