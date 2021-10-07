CANTON — Years of hard work have enabled Madrid native Kaden Pickering to live out several of his dreams.
His first dream was to play men’s hockey for St. Lawrence University, and he’s now entering his senior season with the Saints. His second dream was to win an ECAC Hockey title, which he did last year.
Now he is in the process of living out a third dream, which is to be captain of the team, a position he shares with classmate David Jankowski.
“I went to all the games, Clarkson games, St. Lawrence games,” Pickering said of his childhood. “I was just a fan of college hockey. The atmosphere at both rinks is unbelievable and it’s just a great thing to be a part of, especially growing up in Madrid. It’s a dream. You live in your own world up here. If you are a hockey player you want to play at St. Lawrence or Clarkson.”
Saints coach Brent Brekke understands exactly what it means for a guy like Pickering, “He’s grown up and watched St. Lawrence hockey since he was a kid. He’s always dreamed of playing here and now he gets to live that dream. There’s probably truer and deeper appreciation as someone that’s grown up in the area. He’s seen the (past) great players growing up and wants to leave his own legacy and help the program take another step.”
Last year, the Saints won their first ECAC Hockey championship since 2001, beating Quinnipiac 3-2 in overtime on the Bobcats home ice.
“It was always our goal from (my) freshman year on to come in and change this program for the better,” Pickering said. “Winning last year was just the cherry on top. Our goal every day is to strive for greatness and I feel we’re doing that. We’re creating a culture here that’s going to last long after I’m gone and some of the guys on the team are gone. With that work comes the reward of a championship at the end of last year. It’s a dream. It’s a pretty unbelievable feeling.”
As the Saints begin this season, Pickering is into dream three, captaining the squad with Jankowski, who scored the overtime winner in last year’s title game.
“It’s such an honor,” Pickering said. “When I was named the team (captain) all came and congratulated me. It’s really amazing to see a dream of mine come to fruition through the values and hard work instilled in me from growing up in the north country. (Captains) have to raise their level every day and set the standard for everybody else.”
Said Jankowski, “We are still a relatively young team. We have a lot of energy. We are a fast team and we work hard on pucks and we play together and we have our willingness to battle for one another. You saw that last year.”
All these dreams coming true can almost make someone forget that Pickering and the Saints endured more than their share of hard times before reaching the top last season.
SLU went 6-29-2 in his freshman season and, the following year, the Saints were 4-27-5.
Last year, SLU finished 6-8-3 overall and Pickering emerged as one of the team’s top offensive players, scoring seven goals with four assists in 17 games.
“He’s always been a highly-competitive kid and he can really skate,” Brekke said. “He’s engaged every single game. He’s grown as a leader for us, which is why he’s wearing a ‘C’ for us. The second thing is his play-making ability has become much better as he’s progressed. He creates so many turnovers on the forecheck because of his speed. He is aware of the pace of the game and knows when to slow things down to take advantage of plays.”
