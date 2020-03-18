ALBANY — Clarkson sophomore Josh Dunne was named the men’s ECAC Hockey Best Defensive Forward on Wednesday, marking the third straight year a Clarkson player has won the award.
Nico Sturm, who left last year for the National Hockey League’s Minnesota Wild, won the previous two seasons.
Dunne, from O’Fallon, Mo., was an outstanding two way player in 2019-20, having led Clarkson to a 23-8-3 record. He centered Clarkson’s top line and was first among Golden Knight forwards in blocked shots (37), and second on the team in plus-minus rating (+10).
On the offensive side, he’s also third in points with 13 goals and 14 assists for 27 points.
Cornell’s Alex Green, who was named Best Defensive Defenseman in the ECAC on Wednesday. Like the defensive forward award, this is the third straight year a Big Red player has won the award as Green follows Matt Nuttle (2019) and Alec McCrea (2018)
Green, from Chicago, led a Cornell blue line that ranked second in the nation in scoring defense, allowing just 1.55 goals per-game in 2019-20. He was second on the team in plus-minus rating, boasting a +19 mark through 29 games. He also blocked 35 shots, and contributed on the offensive end with 16 points.
