CANTON — Douglas Elgsam scored two goals to lead the SUNY Cortland men’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory over SUNY Canton in a nonconference game Tuesday night.
The Red Dragons (11-9-1 overall) scored three goals in the third period to snap a 1-1 tie.
Alex Storjohann and Trevor Veneklase also scored for SUNY Cortland.
Tyson Bruce scored for the Kangaroos (10-8-3).
