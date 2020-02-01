POTSDAM — Three goals on tip-ins led the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 4-1 victory over Brown before 2,842 fans in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
The Golden Knights (19-6-2 overall, 12-3 conference), who moved into sole possession of first place in the conference standings on Friday, completed a weekend sweep and moved up two spots in the Pairwise Rankings to No. 6 with the win.
“For the most part it was a great start and great execution,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “We try to get net-front traffic. That’s a good sign that we are down around there. When you execute and get two power-play goals each night, good things will happen. We’re excited about (first place) and excited about the opportunity.”
As has been the case often this season, special teams played a big role in Clarkson’s win. The Golden Knights scored on two of three power plays and the nation’s leading penalty kill was a perfect 4-for-4.
“They scored two power-play goals and we were shut out,” Brown coach Brendan Whittet said. “Usually we are very good in those situations. I think the start was a little iffy, too. They outshot us 14-4 (after one period). That’s not a recipe that is going to lead to success. I did like our push-back. I liked how hard we played. We had enough opportunities to try and make that a little bit of a closer game. I was proud of the way the guys responded to being down.”
Brown’s Zach Giuttari was called for interference just 3 minutes, 1 second into Saturday’s game and Clarkson capitalized with a power-play goal from Josh Dunne at 4:03 to take the lead for good.
Devin Brosseau took a shot from outside that Dunne redirected past Brown goalie Gavin Nieto. The puck slowed down considerably after hitting Nieto but eventually made its way across the line for a goal. Zach Tsekos also assisted on the goal.
Clarkson’s second goal came even strength but in a similar fashion to the first. Jack Jacome was beside the crease and took a shot, which Tsekos tipped in at 17:44 of the first. Referees reviewed the goal but it was confirmed and Anthony Romano picked up the second assist.
“We’ve been stressing the last couple weeks getting to the net,” Tsekos said. “Whether it’s getting rebounds or tips, that’s the way you’ve got to score at this level.”
Brown’s James Crossman was called for slashing at 2:31 of the second period, which eventually led to Clarkson’s third goal.
Haralds Egle took a shot near the blue line that was redirected by Dunne at 3:46. Tsekos picked up his second assist of the night on the goal.
“I think we made some good plays and moved the puck better than we did the past couple days,” Dunne said. “We were making simple plays. I thought all the guys did a great job of getting pucks to the net and we got lucky and tipped it. I try to redirect (shots). I got a little bit of the first one, it was close, so I made sure it was in the net. It was good plays up top. That’s where it all comes from.”
The Bears (5-16, 5-9) cut the lead to 3-1 at 7:28 of the third period on the first goal of the season from Colin Burston. Clarkson gave up just two goals on the weekend.
“I thought we were more consistently playing our game of hockey,” said defenseman Jordan Schneider. “Our special teams were rolling and that’s a big part of our team and our success. We know as a team, as coach always says, it’s kind of a race to three (goals) for us. We know we are going to be tight-checking.”
Tsekos ended the scoring with his second goal of the night into an empty net at 18:07. Romano picked up his second assist on that score.
Clarkson’s Egle left the game with five minutes remaining after being hit by the boards. He went back to the training room and never returned to the bench. His status was not known after the game.
ST. LAWRENCE 2, YALE 2
Keenan Suthers scored his second goal of the game at 2:53 of the third period, just 56 seconds after Yale had taken a lead, to give the Saints (3-20-4, 1-13-1) a tie before 1,392 fans in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Suthers also scored the first goal of the game for the Saints at 6:31 of the first period. Ashton Fry assisted on both goals. Alex Gilmour assisted on the first goal and Tim Makowski assisted on the second.
Justin Pearson tied the game for Yale (9-11-1, 6-7-1) with a power-play goal at 11:37 of the first period. Kevin O’Neil scored at 1:57 of the third to give the Bulldogs a brief lead.
