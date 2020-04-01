POTSDAM — Clarkson University men’s hockey captain Devin Brosseau signed a two-year contract with the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield (Calif.) Condors on Tuesday.
Brosseau, who graduated last spring and played this year as a graduate student, scored 112 points in his career on 40 goals and 72 assists in 144 games.
He will join Clarkson alum Jean-Francois Houle (1997), who is an assistant coach with the Condors.
Brosseau was one of Clarkson’s captains the past two years and the Most Outstanding Player in the 2019 ECAC Hockey playoffs, scoring two goals and assisting on the game-winning overtime goal when Clarkson beat Cornell 3-2 in the championship game.
The Condors are an affiliate of the National Hockey League’s Edmonton Oilers.
