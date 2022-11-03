CANTON — Joe Marsh will be the latest person to be named a Legend of Appleton on Saturday night, though he feels the hundreds of men who played for him really deserve the honor.
“I don’t consider myself a legend,” Marsh said. “It’s nice. I’m excited to see all the guys come back, that’s the real bonus in this. I keep in contact with a lot of those guys periodically. You don’t get a chance to see them that often. It does afford us an opportunity to get together.”
Marsh, who recently turned 71, was St. Lawrence University’s men’s hockey head coach from 1985-2012. He won 482 games, five ECAC Hockey tournament championships, reached a national championship game and a Frozen Four.
He now spends most of his time at a house in Maine he built with his brother.
“I didn’t go to (the house) much when I was coaching,” Marsh said. “Since I’ve been retired I am always working on it.”
According to one estimate, 170 former SLU hockey players are coming to this weekend’s event, which includes a 2 p.m. women’s game against RIT and a 7:30 p.m. men’s game against Union.
About 135 former SLU men’s players are coming with notable names including Mike Keenan, Pierre McGuire, who was an assistant coach for Marsh, Rich Peverley, Drew Bagnall, Ray Shero and every Lappin family member who played for the Saints.
Others who have already been named to the Legends of Appleton list include: Brian McFarlane, Bill Torrey, Mike McShane, who brought Marsh to SLU as his assistant, Paul Flanagan, Peter McGeough and Gina Kingsbury.
If someone took a survey Marsh would probably be among the most-liked people who have lived in Canton and the feeling is mutual.
“I loved being in the area,” Marsh said. “I didn’t really want to be in a city. It turned out great for me. I think some think the north country is off the beaten path. For me, that was a real plus. I eventually sort of morphed into the job and I always looked at the region as a bonus, a plus. There are not as many distractions. It’s not for everybody, but we focused on the guys that wanted us as much as we wanted them.”
Marsh was the type of coach you could run into at many places in town. You may have seen him at a local restaurant, or at the grocery store or gas stations. He even did odd jobs around the community painting houses and owning a small moving company.
“There was an accessibility to get to know people,” Marsh said. “We emphasized (to players) that people support you in this town, so you have to be cognizant of that and be a good citizen. Our guys embraced that. They got to know a lot of the people and boosters. There was a real closeness. Over the years I got to know a lot of people in town, my job afforded me an opportunity to do that. (Current SLU coach) Brent Brekke also gets that.”
Former Clarkson men’s assistant coach Josh Hauge understands that changing jobs happens when one is a coach.
His young sons, Hanley and Landry, are still learning that lesson as their dad comes back to Cheel Arena tonight as head coach of the Union team.
“My kids were asking me if I’m going to be booed,” Hauge said, while laughing.
Hauge recently took his sons to a minor league game to see former Clarkson defenseman Connor McCarthy. He noticed during the national anthem that Landry said, “Knights when the song got to the line, ‘Gave proof through the night.’ That is a tradition at Cheel Arena.”
The youths may stay home in Clifton Park this weekend, but Hauge is looking forward to coming back to Potsdam.
“I am excited,” Hauge said. “I have so many good memories and friends. I consider it a second home. There are a great many people I have a lot of relationships with and think the world of. It’s going to be weird, but I’m excited to see them as well.”
Hauge said he has noticed some similarities between ECAC hockey members Union and Clarkson.
“It’s similar in a sense that it’s a family,” Hauge said. “People look out for each other. It’s a small campus with a lot of good people. You can just be yourself and help people out.”
One difference is that Clarkson mostly gets its following from the Potsdam area while Union’s fan base is a bit more spread out in the Albany region.
“(At Clarkson) the same people at the games are the same people my kids were going to school with, that I’d see at the grocery store or anywhere and everywhere,” Hauge said. “People come (to Union) from different spots. It’s a variety of people you run into.”
