CANTON — A dominant start to the third period led to the Clarkson University men’s hockey team gaining a 2-1 win over rival St. Lawrence University in an ECAC Hockey game Sunday afternoon at Appleton Arena.
Clarkson (8-6-1 overall, 3-3-1 conference) took seven shots at Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist in the first three minutes and scored the go-ahead goal at 3 minutes, 46 seconds on a shot from freshman Luke Mobley.
Mobley scored on a rebound after an initial shot was taken by Josh Dunne. Grant Cooper also assisted on the goal.
The dominance continued even after the goal as the Golden Knights outshot SLU 14-2 in the first 10 minutes of the final period.
“(Zetterquist) was on fire this weekend,” Mobley said. “We talked about getting pucks to the net. We kept knocking on the door and it happened to go in there. I think the key is to keep the process. That was a huge boost of momentum for us. We really carried that down the stretch.”
Clarkson earned three points for winning the game in regulation and finished with four points in the weekend series, while SLU (3-2-2), which won 2-1 in overtime on Friday, picked up two points.
“I liked our team from start to finish,” said Clarkson coach Casey Jones, who returned to the bench after missing Friday’s game.
“I thought we lacked a little poise, maybe the last four or five minutes,” Jones added. “I liked our energy. I liked our attention to detail. I liked our movement of the puck. We had our chances, that’s for sure. (Zetterquist) has been a brick wall for them this year. We knew a second-change opportunity or a rebound we had to get. It was rewarding for our guys, because we had the ice titled there.”
The Golden Knights also started strong in the first period, outshooting SLU 8-1 in the opening 11 minutes. Clarkson finished with a 36-31 edge in that category.
While Clarkson held the edge in shots, one of the best chances early in the game came on a breakaway from Jordan Steinmetz 6:33 into the contest. Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider stopped the attempt with his pads.
Dunne was called for hooking with one second left in the first period and the Saints struck with a goal at the buzzer from Nick Trela.
Trela won a faceoff against Clarkson’s Zach Tsekos to start the power play with 1.5 seconds remaining. He tapped the puck a little forward, skated to it and took a shot from the base of the circle that deflected off the stick of Clarkson defenseman Michael Underwood, who was trying to block it, and went under the crossbar.
“It’s a lot more time than you think, as long as you are looking to shoot right away,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “You still have a chance to win (the faceoff) back and shoot it.”
Clarkson responded at the start of the second period with a goal from Tsekos just 10 seconds in. Tsekos shot deflected off Zetterquist’s pads. Cooper also assisted on the goal.
SLU started to rally in the second half of the third period and had a chance to tie the game when Cooper was called for boarding at 14:45.
Dunne cleared the puck to start the Saints power play, then Haider made a glove save on a shot from Cameron Buhl. A shot from Justin Paul went wide and then Tsekos deflected a Saints pass out of the zone. The kill ended when Dunne sent a pass to Tsekos who cleared the zone with 15 seconds remaining.
SLU’s last chance came when Brekke pulled Zetterquist with 2:14 left for an extra attacker but the Saints could not get the tying goal.
“Emotions run high, it’s a good rivalry,” Mobley said. “Right off the bat you can tell. That’s a sweet win for us. No doubt.”
Quinnipiac swept a two-game series with Colgate this weekend and now leads the conference standings with 14 points. Clarkson and SLU each have 11 points and Colgate is in last with six.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.