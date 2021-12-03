POTSDAM — After playing eight times against each other this season, the Clarkson and Colgate men’s hockey teams know each other very well.
Nobody was surprised that Friday’s ECAC Hockey game, which Clarkson won 2-1 before 2,669 at Cheel Arena, was tense and competitive.
Last year, when COVID-19 shrunk ECAC Hockey to just four teams, Clarkson played six one-goal games against the Raiders.
“We expected it to be a close game again,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “I liked their team on tape coming in. I liked the way we played tonight. I liked our game. I didn’t think we managed it great at the end, but the expectation was it going to be a hard-fought game, and that it was.”
The Golden Knights (9-4-3 overall, 4-2-1 conference) finished with a 38-21 edge in shots but played the last 44 seconds of the game down two players as Colgate goalie Carter Gylander was pulled and then Clarkson’s Matthieu Gosselin picked up a hooking penalty.
“I thought it was just a great college hockey game,” said Colgate coach Don Vaughan, who played for the SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University. “It was a grind. Both teams were grinding hard. Momentum went back and forth. If you are a fan of college hockey, that’s a great game to be a part of.”
The first goal of the game came from Clarkson defenseman Brian Hurley, who took a shot from near the boards that went past Gylander, giving Clarkson a 1-0 lead at 13 minutes, 53 seconds of the first period. Ayrton Martino and Noah Beck assisted.
“I followed the puck (up ice), saw (a Colgate player) get in a little trouble so I just called for it,” Hurley said. “I shot it towards the net. I got lucky and it went in. I wanted to generate a rebound, that’s kind of the main thing.”
Clarkson kept the lead until 12:08 of the second period when Griffin Lunn scored on a rebound of his own shot after Clarkson goalie Ethan Haider batted away his first attempt.
Earlier in the period, Haider made a glove snag when Colgate’s Alex DiPaolo was on a partial breakaway at 7:32.
Colgate (8-9, 3-4) kept the tie score until late in the second period when Clarkson’s Alex Campbell scored his eight goal of the season at 17:10 to give the Golden Knights the lead for good.
Dustyn McFaul and Luke Mobley assisted on the go-ahead goal.
“It was a good breakout and we ended up having a four-on-two,” Campbell said. “All three guys were open so I debated what the play was. I ended up shooting it and put the puck in the back of the net.”
The Golden Knights played tough defense in the third period and were willing to risk injury to preserve the lead.
During one Colgate power play, about five minutes into the third period, Clarkson defenseman Jordan Power dove to the ice to block a shot and had trouble getting back on his feet for a moment. He finished with three block shots and stayed in the game and Clarkson produced 16 blocks overall.
It’s huge,” Clarkson co-captain Jack Jacome said of the blocks. “On the bench it just creates energy. It’s something we talk about a lot as a group is sacrifice. It’s one of our core values we talk about a lot. Jordan was a perfect example of that. When he does that it makes other guys want to do the same thing.”
The Golden Knights stayed focused Friday and did not look ahead to a big game 7 tonight against No. 9 Cornell.
“Anything can happen in the ECAC and game is important,” Jacome said. “Points are crucial. We don’t want to be a team on the outside looking in at the end of the season. We want to put ourselves in a good position in the playoffs.”
n NOTES: Mel Tomalty, a 1960 Clarkson alum who was a Section 10 official in various sports for years, dropped the ceremonial puck before Friday’s game. Tomalty was also an ECAC Hockey referee in the past. ... Zach Tsekos went 15-7 on faceoffs for Clarkson.
CORNELL 4, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Big Red (9-1, 6-1) scored three goals in the third period to rally from an early deficit and hand SLU its fourth straight loss before 1,256 at Appleton Arena in Canton.
SLU (3-7-4, 2-3-2) led 1-0 after Justin Paul scored a power-play goal just 29 seconds into the second period.
Ben Berard tied the game for Cornell at 12:01 of the second period.
The Big Red took the lead for good when Matt Stienburg scored 55 seconds into the third period. Stienburg added two more goals at 3:44 and 17:50.
