POTSDAM — The final stats sheet showed Clarkson University defenseman Noah Beck with a hat trick in a 7-3 exhibition win over the University of Ottawa before 2,774 fans Saturday night at Cheel Arena.
Beck, who scored five goals in 37 games last season, appeared stunned when he was told he scored three goals Saturday night.
It is likely an error, but at least for a day or two, Beck can enjoy seeing his name listed three times as scoring and the stats from Saturday’s game don’t count anyway.
“I had the one (goal), but that’s funny, I didn’t even know that,” Beck said when told about the stat sheet. “I think we were playing within our system, guys are getting it down now. I think we still have a lot of stuff to work on. Obviously it’s still early, our first game, today was good to play against someone who is not ourselves and get some video on that.”
It was that kind of evening for the Golden Knights, who made their unofficial season debut having a lot of fun.
Clarkson alternate captain Mathieu Gosselin scored the first goal of game during a power play at 7 minutes, 57 seconds of the first period.
That was followed by a goal from near the blue line from freshman defenseman Trey Taylor at 8:43 to give the Golden Knights a 2-0 lead after one period.
“I think I can build on my game,” Taylor said. “I had some good offensive chances but I have to be wary of sometimes jumping in too much in the rush. It feels nice to score a goal, that’s what it’s all about. I want to score in the regular season too.”
Taylor is a player Clarkson coach Casey Jones expects big things from. Last year he played for the Youngstown Phantoms in the USHL and scored 10 goals with 33 assists in 53 games.
“Trey’s skating skills are really noticeable,” Jones said. “We’re mature back there. We’ve got some core veteran guys who play really hard, which gives our young guys a chance to come in and play.”
Just 1:50 into the second period another newcomer, Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored to put Clarkson ahead 3-0.
Schmidt-Svejstrup is a 6-foot-2, 205-pound, 24-year-old power forward who played four years at the University Maine.
“I thought it was a lot of fun,” Schmidt-Svejstrup said of his debut with Clarkson. “There was a decent crowd there. It was fun to play in front of them and get going after a pretty-long preseason. They want me to play heavy. I consider myself on the bigger side. I’m going to see if I can score some goals.”
Jones sees Schmidt-Svejstrup as someone who can play a similar role this year to what Luke Santerno gave the Golden Knights last season after transferring in from Bentley (Mass.) College.
Like Santerno, who scored 12 goals with five assists last year, Schmit-Svejstrup wears No. 39.
“They are little different players, but good body and plays with pace, high-energy guy,” Jones said. “He’ll offer us a lot. I think he’s got a good stick. He compliments anybody.”
Beck was credited with Clarkson’s fourth and fifth goals.
During the game Clarkson’s fourth goal was credited to freshman Brandon Buhr over the public address system.
Clarkson’s fifth goal was credited to Gosselin, which would have been his second of the game.
Another freshman defenseman, Tristan Sarsland, scored Clarkson’s sixth goal.
“We want to have depth,” Jones said. “(Opponents) are going to focus on some of the returning guys we have. We are going to have to score by committee. We want to play fast, play inside the dots, and be difficult to play against.”
Beck was credited with Clarkson’s final goal at 15:46 of the third period.
UMASS-LOWELL 4, ST. LAWRENCE 0
The Saints never got the offense on track, as 27 saves from Gustavs Davis Grigals helped UMass-Lowell shut out SLU in the nonconference opener for each team at Lowell, Mass.
Brian Chambers scored the first goal for the River Hawks at 8:31 of the first period.
Carl Berglund scored at 11:43 and Zach Kaiser made it 3-0 at 15:35 of the opening period.
Isac Jonsson ended the scoring with an empty-net goal at 16:47 of the third period.
