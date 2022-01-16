Times Staff Report
POTSDAM — Ethan Haider made 21 saves for his third shutout of the season to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 5-0 ECAC victory over Rensselaer on Sunday night at Cheel Arena.
Clarkson (11-7-4 overall, 6-2-2 league) completed a weekend sweep of the Capital District-area schools after defeating Union, 8-2, on Saturday night.
Clarkson’s Alex Campbell ended up with a goal and three assists, while Jordan Power added two assists from the point.
Anthony Romano, Dustyn McFaul, Luke Santerno and Mathieu Gosselin added goals for the Golden Knights, who outshot the Engineers, 40-21.
Rensselaer fell to 9-12-3, 4-5-0.
