HAMDEN, Conn. — The Clarkson University men’s hockey team started strong and then held off a Quinnipiac rally to edge the Bobcats, 3-2, in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
Clarkson (21-6-2 overall, 14-3-0 conference) scored two goals in the first 5 minutes, 59 seconds of the game to take an early lead.
Mathieu Gosselin started things with a goal at 2:12 off passes from Chris Klack and Dustyn McFaul.
The Golden Knights extended the lead to 2-0 on a goal from Anthony Romano, with Zach Tsekos and Connor McCarthy providing assists.
Quinnipiac (17-10-2, 10-5-2) cut the lead to 2-1 with an unassisted goal from Michael Lombardi at 16:32 of the opening period.
The Bobcats tied the game just 2:36 into the third period on a power-play goal from Ethan Leyh.
Quinnipiac controlled play in the second period, outshooting Clarkson 19-6.
But Clarkson scored the go-ahead goal at 14:58 on a shot from Anthony Callin, with McFaul and Gosselin assisting.
The Bobcats outshot Clarkson 12-7 in a scoreless third period and finished with a 41-24 advantage.
Clarkson plays at Princeton tonight.
PRINCETON 6, ST. LAWRENCE 3
St. Lawrence University (3-22-4, 1-15-1) fell deeper into last place in ECAC Hockey after blowing a 2-1 lead against the Tigers in Princeton, N.J.
SLU now trails 11th-place Princeton by four points with 10 possible points left to be earned.
The Saints scored just 1:39 into the game on the first goal of the season by Cameron Buhl.
Princeton (4-16-4, 2-12-3) responded with a goal from Luke Keenan to tie the game 1-1 at 11:04.
The Saints took a 2-1 lead into the second period after Jordan Steinmetz scored at 17:03.
The Tigers took control of the game with a three-goal second period. Liam Grande scored at 3:35, followed by Matthew Thom at 4:39 and then Reid Yochim at 10:19.
Ashton Fry scored for the Saints at 12:15 of the third period, and Luke Keenan and Mark Paolini responded with empty-net goals in the final two minutes.
St. Lawrence plays at Quinnipiac tonight.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.