POTSDAM — A pattern has emerged with the Clarkson University men’s hockey team the past two weekends.
The line Alex Campbell plays on comes up big on Friday nights and on Saturdays it’s Ayrton Martino’s turn.
That happened again this weekend as Campbell scored both goals, including the game-winner with 16.7 seconds left, to lead the Golden Knights (7-6 overall) to a 2-1 win Friday over Arizona State in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena.
The line that features Martino, Mathieu Gosselin and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup scored four goals Saturday as Clarkson completed a sweep of the Sun Devils (7-6) with a 5-3 win before 2,432 fans.
“They’ve been pretty good since we put them together,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of the trio. “They’ve generated every game. That’s why we stuck with them. There is some chemistry there. You move things around and you don’t always have the answer right off the bat as a coach. You shuffle the deck a little bit and all of a sudden some things stick.”
Last weekend Campbell scored three goals in a 4-0 win over Colgate on Friday and Martino scored twice in a 4-1 win over Cornell on Saturday.
Saturday’s game was wild.
ASU scored first when Dylan Jackson tipped in a shot from his twin brother Ty Jackson to give the Sun Devils a 1-0 lead at 11 minutes, 57 seconds of the first period.
Clarkson answered at 8:52 of the second period when Schmidt-Svejstrup put in the rebound of a shot from Gosselin to tie the game.
The Golden Knights took a 2-1 lead with a power-play goal from Anthony Callin at 16:16 of the second period. Campbell sent a pass to Callin, who had an open corner of the net for his shot.
ASU tied the game 2-2 with a power-play goal at 3:18 of the third on a shot from Lukas Sillinger.
Clarkson responded at 8:18 of the third period with a goal from Martino to take a 3-2 lead. Martino skated in on ASU goalie TJ Semptimphelter before scoring high on a wrist shot.
Martino was asked why he seemed to wait so long to shoot and said, “I was thinking pass all the way. I tried passing a couple times, so I had to shoot one for first time in a while.”
The Clarkson line struck again at 10:51 of the third period to extend the lead to 4-2 when Gosselin scored after receiving a nice pass from Martino.
“That was a great pass, a great play,” Gosselin said. “My stick broke, actually, on the shot. I didn’t expect it to go in, but it did.”
ASU’s Josh Doan scored to trim the lead to 4-3 at 14:08 on a strange goal. His shot hit the post and appeared to go in but it was not counted as a goal by any of the officials. The game continued until there was 4:08 left when a stoppage finally allowed for a review and the goal was awarded.
“I have never had a season like this,” Jones said. “That’s the second time we’ve gone back in time with goals. I think that probably helped us with tonight handling it. Our guys told us on the bench they thought it probably was in, so our bench was prepared for it. We were talking on the bench like it was a goal, so it wasn’t a surprise when it was in.”
Before ASU had a chance to possibly tie the game the Golden Knights scored again at 15:30 with Schmidt-Svenstrup’s second goal of the game, again off a pass from Martino.
“It was a good play by (Martino),” Schmidt-Svenstrup said. “Marty put it on net and it was right at my tape for an empty net.”
