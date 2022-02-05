NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Mathieu Gosselin scored at 6 minutes, 45 seconds of the third period to lead the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 3-2 comeback victory over Yale in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night at Ingalls Rink.
The Bulldogs (5-14-1 overall, 4-9-1) led 2-0 after the first period.
Clarkson (15-7-6, 10-2-4) extended its unbeaten streak to eight games (6-0-2) with the victory. The Golden Knights have won shootouts in both of the tie games during the streak.
Clarkson started its comeback with a power-play goal from Anthony Callin at 6:04 of the second period, with Lukas Kaelble and Luke Mobley assisting.
Alex Campbell tied the game at 8:43 of the second period with Gosselin and Jordan Power picking up assists.
Campbell and Kaelen Taylor assisted on Gosselin’s game-winning goal.
Ian Carpenter scored the first goal of the game for Yale just 82 seconds in, with Kyle Johnson assisting.
Graham Lillibridge made it 2-0 for Yale with a power-play goal at 10:05 of the first period.
ST. LAWRENCE 1, BROWN 1 (OT)
Kaden Pickering scored the only goal in a post-game shootout to give the Saints an extra point after skating to a tie with the Brown Bears in an ECAC Hockey game in Providence, R.I.
Jake Harris scored for Brown (5-15-1, 5-9-1) at 19:48 of the first period.
The Saints (7-13-6, 5-7-4) answered with a goal from Jordan Steinmetz at 7:52 of the second period, with Reilly Moran and Tim Makowski assisting.
