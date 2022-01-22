BOSTON — Mathieu Gosselin scored with 5 minutes, 12 seconds left in the third period to give the Clarkson University men’s hockey team a 4-3 victory over Harvard in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday night.
The win moves Clarkson (12-7-5 overall, 7-2-3 conference) into sole possession of second place in the conference standings.
Harvard (9-6-1, 7-4-1), which entered the game tied with Clarkson, led three different times in Saturday’s game.
John Farinacci scored the first goal for the Crimson just 29 seconds into the game.
Clarkson answered quickly with Anthony Romano scoring at 1:24, assisted by Noah Beck and Tommy Pasanen.
Zakary Karpa put Harvard up 2-1 with a goal at 4:38 of the first period.
Romano answered again for Clarkson with a power-play goal at 8:56 of the opening period with Jack Jacome and Beck assisting.
Harvard went back ahead 3-2 with a power-play goal from Alex Gaffney at 7:58 of the second period.
The Golden Knights scored two goals just 1:22 apart late in the third to pick up the win.
Nick Campoli tied the game at 13:26 with Beck picking up his third assist of the game and Luke Mobley also assisting.
Alex Campbell assisted on Gosselin’s game-winning goal at 14:48.
ST. LAWRENCE 3, DARTMOUTH 1
Saints co-captains Kaden Pickering and David Jankowski led the way in an ECAC Hockey win over the Big Green (3-11-2, 2-7-1) in Hanover, N.H.
Pickering scored the first goal of the game for SLU (6-12-4, 4-6-2) at 1:55 of the first period, with Jankowski and Chris Pappas adding assists.
Jankowski extended the lead to 2-0 with a goal at 13:46 of the second period with Pickering and Cameron Buhl assisting.
Dartmouth cut the lead to 2-1 when Matt Hubbarde scored a power-play goal six minutes into the third period.
Justin Paul ended the scoring with an unassisted goal for the Saints at 16:59.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.