POTSDAM — Once the NCAA granted athletes an extra year of eligibility due to COVID-19, the popular term used for fifth-year players has become, “Super seniors.”
Clarkson men’s hockey coach Casey Jones would agree that his two captains, Zach Tsekos and Jack Jacome, deserve that title, even if was still just their fourth season of college hockey.
This is also Clarkson’s 100th season of men’s hockey.
Jacome joined Clarkson in the 2017-18 season and has scored 85 points in his four seasons.
Tsekos played two seasons for Sacred Heart, starting his career in 2016-17, and had to sit out Clarkson’s 2018-19 season as a transfer. He’s scored 86 career points in his first four years, including 44 with Clarkson.
“Any time you can get those quality players, those quality people back, that come set your culture in place, it’s pretty critical,” Jones said. “Jack, we knew early (he was returning). Zach had some things to play through, regarding pro options, having already had a transfer year. It was a little bit wait-and-see with him. But (having both) kind of sets us in motion here with our depth.”
Tsekos led Clarkson in scoring in last year’s abbreviated season with four goals and 14 assists in 22 games. Jacome finished with four goals and 11 assists for the Golden Knights.
“The nice part is the guys want to continue on with our program,” Jones said. “That means a lot. They’ve worked hard and lost two (postseason) years, in terms of being an (NCAA) Tournament team. They want to get a little bit of a reward for all their hard work.”
Tsekos has a unique perspective on things like the NCAA granting a fifth year and also no longer making transfers sit out a year, since he only could practice with Clarkson’s 2019 ECAC Hockey championship team.
“I’m probably one of the last guys to actually sit out when transferring,” Tsekos said. “I just hope that all the guys are transferring for the right reasons now and not just transferring to get out bad situations and what not. Everything (with Clarkson) just added up. First and foremost for me was the opportunity to play at a high-level hockey school, mix that in with the academics and being two hours from home. My brother (Billy) played at SUNY Potsdam (2009-12), so I was familiar with the area. I knew it would be a great experience.”
Jacome, who is 22, was one of the youngest players on the team when he was a freshman. Now he’s become a seasoned veteran.
“It’s definitely a weird feeling,” Jacome said. “It’s something I cherish now, being a guy that has some experience. Hopefully I can use that experience to win games, win championships. When I came in I probably looked like I was 12 years old. “One of my main goals coming in here was I needed to get stronger and I think I’ve done that. I think, because I got stronger, I’ve been able to use my size to more of an advantage, like spinning off checks, getting into tight areas. When I came on campus I didn’t think I was going to be able to out-muscle anyone, not that I shied away from physical stuff.”
Jacome was on the ice for Clarkson’s 2019 ECAC Hockey championship team and played in two NCAA Tournaments with the Golden Knights.
Clarkson would have made the 2020 NCAA Tournament but it was cancelled during the initial COVID-19 outbreak. Last year Clarkson also had a chance to qualify but the season ended early due to an unauthorized team gathering on campus just before the ECAC Hockey playoffs were to begin.
Being at Clarkson for two years and not playing in a postseason was a factor in Tsekos’s decision to return.
“Coming to Clarkson from Sacred Heart, one of the bigger things was to have the opportunity to be able to play on a big stage,” Tsekos said. “The two years I’ve been able to play with these guys we haven’t had our seasons end the way we wanted too. We would have had teams who could have made some noise in tournaments and playoffs.”
