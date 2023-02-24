CANTON — The seventh-ranked Harvard men’s hockey team continued its run through the ECAC Hockey season with a 6-2 victory over St. Lawrence University on Friday night at Appleton Arena.
The Crimson (20-6-2 overall, 17-4 conference) put the game out of reach with a three-goal second period, including two goals in the final minute.
Despite the loss the Saints remain tied with Colgate for fourth place in the conference standings with one game remaining for each team.
Colgate blew a 2-1 lead at Yale in the third period and lost 4-2.
SLU will host Dartmouth at 7 tonight and Colgate plays at Brown at 7 p.m. The Saints have to finish with one more point than Colgate to finish in the top four and pick up a first-round bye in the playoffs.
“That’s the one bright spot, that’s for sure,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We scored a couple good (power-play) goals tonight and that helps on the special teams side of things. (Harvard) is extremely skilled. They make a lot of good plays and they are opportunistic. You have to defend hard. If there are lapses defensively they are going to capitalize, and they did.”
Harvard dominated the first period, outshooting St. Lawrence 24-9.
But the Crimson had no goals to show for its effort until Alex Laferrier scored a power-play goal at 18 minutes, 40 seconds.
Harvard’s second goal was even strength but came just three seconds after a power play ended on a shot from Philip Tresca at 9:55 of the second period.
The Saints (16-17, 11-10) scored on their first power-play chance to cut Harvard’s lead to 2-1.
The goal came on a shot from along the boards by Ty Naaykens at 11:32 of the second period, with Philippe Chapleau and Drake Burgin picking up assists.
Harvard ended any chance for a Saints comeback with a strong final minute of the second period.
Baker Shore tipped in a shot by Jack Bar at 19:09 to put the Crimson up 3-1.
Jon Farinacci scored again for the Crimson with 3.5 seconds left in the period to extend Harvard’s lead to 4-1.
“I think it was us, we didn’t play up to our standard,” said SLU’s Cameron Buhl. “They are a talented team. You take one minute off at the end of a period and they scored two goals. That’s what happens. I don’t feel it reflected a 6-2 game, but that’s how it ended up.”
Buhl scored a second power-play goal for the Saints at 4:02 of the third period to cut Harvard’s lead to 4-2.
“It was a huge momentum boost,” Buhl said of his goal. “Our power play has been clicking since Christmas. We have to ride that high for a long period of time and shorten up those lows.”
Sean Farrell scored on a penalty shot with 4:13 left to give Harvard a 5-2 advantage.
Laferrier scored an empty-net goal with 3:38 left to give Harvard a four-goal lead.
■ Clarkson’s home game against Dartmouth started a half hour later than usual but prevailed after the delay, 4-0 over the Big Green..
Alex Campbell, Anthony Romano, Ryan Taylor and Mathiew Gosselin scored goals in the first two periods. Ethan Haider made 23 saves for the shutout.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.