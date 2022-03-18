LAKE PLACID — A three-goal third period from Harvard ended the Clarkson University men’s hockey season in the ECAC Hockey semifinals with a 5-3 defeat at the Herb Brooks Arena on Friday night.
Clarkson (21-10-6 overall), the No. 2 seed, was attempting to make the title game for a third straight time. But after losing twice in a row to Clarkson in the semifinals, the No. 3 Crimson (20-10-3) finally broke through Friday.
Harvard will meet top-seeded Quinnipiac (31-5-3) in tonight’s title game at 7:30.
“I’m very proud of our guys,” Harvard coach Ted Donato said. “I think it just builds up, our resiliency as a group. Playoff hockey, you know it’s going to be tight with emotional swings. That was the case tonight. I didn’t sense any kind of negativity between periods, even if we were down 3-2. Our guys just kept coming.”
The Golden Knights headed into the third period with a 3-2 lead but got into trouble early in the final period.
“I thought (Harvard’s) top line was pretty effective tonight,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said. “To have a lead in the third period and give it up was disappointing, obviously. The last couple weeks I haven’t felt us to be extremely sharp defensively, playing the right way. We got away with it last weekend and we didn’t tonight. We were turning pucks over. I thought we fought hard to stay in it there for a bit.”
Harvard tied the game at 4 minutes, 23 seconds when Nick Abruzzese got to a loose puck in front of the Clarkson net and poked the puck in.
The Crimson took a 4-3 lead on another nice play from Abruzzese, who fed Matthew Coronato with a great pass at 15:06. Coronato was beside the crease and only had to tap the puck into an empty part of the Clarkson net.
“It’s huge,” Coronato said of the goal. “These two guys (Abruzzese and Sean Farrell) both made unbelievable plays. It’s really fun to play with great players. They came here to win this and they are halfway there. I’m really excited.”
Jones pulled goalie Ethan Haider for an extra attacker with 1:44 left and Harvard clinched the win when Coronato scored an empty-net goal with 11.6 seconds remaining.
The Golden Knights were forced to deal with how quickly their season most likely came to an end.
“It’s very emotional right now,” Alex Campbell said. “It was just a couple mistakes that ended up in the back of our net.”
Said co-captain Zach Tsekos, “You go into these weekends and you don’t imagine it this way. It’s a little bit of shock right now. There’s a lot of tears going around in the locker room right now. I don’t think it’s sunk in yet that I’ll never put on the (Clarkson) jersey again. I’m proud of our guys. We competed all year.”
Harvard led the game twice in the first two periods.
The Crimson scored the first goal of the game 8:20 into the opening period when Sean Farrell scored on a rebound of a shot from Abruzzese.
Clarkson answered with a power-play goal from Campbell at 14:47 of the opening period to tie the game 1-1. Campbell redirected a pass from Jack Jacome past Crimson goalie Mitchell Gibson, with Noah Beck also assisting.
“We kind of showed a couple of different looks this weekend and got a couple goals,” Campbell said.
Harvard took another lead at 10:59 of the second period on a rebound shot from Abruzzese after an initial shot from Ian Moore.
The Crimson was called for having too many men on the ice at 12:40 and Clarkson took edge with another power-play goal from Campbell to tie it 2-2 at 13:11 of the second period. Just like the first power-play goal this one was assisted by Jacome and Beck.
Clarkson took a 3-2 lead at 16:52 of the second period when Tsekos scored.
QUINNIPIAC 3, COLGATE 1
Michael Lombardi scored a goal and assisted on another to lead the Bobcats past No. 5 Colgate (18-18-4) in the first semifinal. Quinnipiac took a 2-0 lead in the first period after a power-play goal from Joey Cipollone at 9:23 and a goal from Lombardi at 16:43.
Colgate answered with a goal from Griffin Lunn at 4:13 of the second period.
Wyatt Bongiovanni scored at 9:40 of the third to make it 3-1 Bobcats.
