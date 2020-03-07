BOSTON — Harvard pounced on the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team in the first period and went on to beat the Saints 7-1, ending St. Lawrence’s season by sweeping an ECAC Hockey first-round series Saturday night.
The Crimson (15-10-6) scored three goals in the opening period and never looked back. Harvard, the No. 5 seed, will travel to face No. 4 Rensselaer in a best-of-three quarterfinal series this weekend.
Baker Shore struck first for Harvard, deflecting a shot from Jace Foskey from the blue line, past SLU goalie Daniel Mannella at 9 minutes, 53 seconds of the opening period.
Henry Bowlby scored a breakaway goal at 17:17 of the first to extend the lead to 2-0.
The Saints (4-27-5), who were the No. 12 seed, put themselves in a tough spot at 18:07 when defenseman Dylan Woolf was given a major penalty, and a game misconduct, for a hit from behind on Harvard’s Jack Badini. The penalty gave the Crimson, which entered the weekend leading the nation with a 32-percent power play, a full five-minute advantage.
Harvard took advantage quickly, scoring 45 seconds into the major with a shot from Reilly Walsh to take a 3-0 lead at 18:52 of the first period.
The Crimson added one more goal during the major when Walsh scored again at 2:56 of the second period, with just 12 seconds left in the major.
Jack Drury, who assisted on both of Walsh’s goals, scored again for the Crimson at 6:12, extending the lead to 5-0.
SLU picked up its only goal at 9:01 of the second period on a power-play tally by Kaden Pickering, with Alex Gilmour and Aleksi Peltonen assisting.
Drury scored another goal at 15:41 of the third period to make it 6-1 and then John Farinacci scored at 16:42 of the third to end the scoring.
Two other series ended Saturday. Colgate beat Brown 3-2 in overtime and Princeton upset Dartmouth 5-4 in overtime. Yale answered a game one loss with a 4-1 win over Union to force a third game at 4 p.m. today.
If Union defeats the Bulldogs they will travel to play No. 2 Clarkson in a best-of-three quarterfinal series beginning Friday. If Yale wins then Clarkson will host Colgate. Cornell, the No. 1 seed, will meet No. 11 Princeton. No. 3 Quinnipiac will play No. 8 Colgate, if No. 10 Union upsets No. 7 Yale. If Yale wins than Quinnipiac would host the Bulldogs.
