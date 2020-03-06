BOSTON — Fifth-seeded Harvard scored two goals in the final 12 minutes, 55 seconds to defeat No. 12 St. Lawrence University, 5-3, in the opening game of a men’s ECAC Hockey best-of-three quarterfinal series Friday night.
The Crimson (14-10-6 overall) can wrap up the series with a win at 7 tonight in the Bright-Landry Hockey Center.
If SLU (4-26-5) wins, the series would conclude with a third game Sunday at 4 p.m.
Austin Wong scored the go-ahead goal for Harvard on a tip of shot from Jack Drury at 7 minutes, 5 seconds of the third period, giving the Crimson a 4-3 lead at the time.
Jack Rathbone ended the scoring with a goal at 15:44 of a final period the Crimson dominated.
Despite Harvard’s dominance in the final 20 minutes the Saints were actually tied at one point after a goal from freshman Aleksi Peltonen just 2:48 into the period.
It was the second goal for the freshman against Harvard in three games this season. Jordan Steinmetz and Ryan Garvey assisted.
The Saints struck first in the game when Callum Cusinato scored on a breakaway goal after a Harvard turnover at 11:33 of the first period. Michael Laidley assisted on the goal.
Harvard didn’t trail for long as John Farinacci scored on a tip-in of a shot from Reilly Walsh just 31 seconds after the goal.
Harvard took a 2-1 lead a few minutes later when Henry Bowlby scored at 14:15 of the opening period.
The Saints tied the game at 2:22 of the second period on a power-play goal from David Jankowski, with Jordan Steinmetz and Philip Alftberg picking up the assists.
Nick Abruzzese, the leading scorer in ECAC Hockey, put Harvard ahead 3-2 when he scored at 18:40 of the second period.
SLU has been the last two years in a first-round series.
Two years ago the Saints fell 2-1 in game one at Dartmouth, won 4-2 to force a third game that they lost, 2-1.
Last year SLU fell 3-2 to the Big Green in a road opener, won 3-2 in overtime the next night and then fell 8-0 in the deciding game.
The Saints have not won a playoff series since sweeping Clarkson in a 2016 quarterfinal series at Appleton Arena.
Harvard has reached the league’s championship weekend in Lake Placid five straight years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.