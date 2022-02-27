POTSDAM — Saturday night brought the end of the regular season for the 100th year of Clarkson University men’s hockey.
The postseason starts March 11 for the Golden Knights with an ECAC Hockey quarterfinal series at Cheel Arena.
There have been many memorable moments locally and nationally for the Golden Knights in their first 100 years. Clarkson was the winningest team in NCAA Division I men’s hockey in the 20th century.
In its first 99 postseasons the Golden Knights have been runner-up in the NCAA championship game three times, made the Frozen Four seven times, made 22 NCAA Tournament appearances and won the ECAC Hockey Tournament six times.
Clarkson has also won 10 ECAC Hockey regular-season titles.
A Golden Knight men’s player has been a first-team All-American 33 times, with the most recent Nico Sturm in 2018-19.
Sixteen Golden Knights have been second-team All-Americans. Six Clarkson players have been ECAC Hockey Player of the Year. Six have been ECAC Hockey Rookie of the Year.
Success has lasted past Clarkson as well with 25 alumni who have played in the National Hockey League.
To recognize the achievements of the last century, a panel of 10 people affiliated with Clarkson hockey have voted on an All-Century team.
The voters are former players Steve Warr, Craig Conroy, Glenn Thomaris and Bill O’Flaherty (also a coach and athletic director); former Clarkson head coach Mark Morris and current head coach Casey Jones; former athletic director Steve Yianoukos; current athletic director Scott Smalling; and longtime radio announcer Bob Ahlfeld, as well as former Sports Information Director Gary Mikel.
Here is a look at the starting squad for the all-time Clarkson team:
FORWARDS
DAVE TAYLOR, 1973-77
No player received a greater percentage of first-place votes at his position than Taylor, a longtime NHL standout with the Los Angeles Kings and currently an executive with the St. Louis Blues.
Taylor holds the Clarkson record for career points with 251 and holds a single-season record with 108 points (41 goals-67 assists) in the 1976-77 season.
Taylor finished his career with 96 goals, 153 assists and 251 points in 116 games.
Taylor was a first-team All-American in 1977 and a member of the ECAC first team. In addition he led the NCAA in scoring that year and was the ECAC Player of the year.
After Clarkson, Taylor played for the Kings from 1977-94. He played in 1,111 NHL games with 431 goals, 638 assists and 1,069 points. He appeared in four NHL All-Star Games.
CORBY ADAMS, 1961-64
Adams joined Clarkson in the Golden Knights’ first season of ECAC Hockey and made the conference’s first team and helped Clarkson to a spot in the ECAC championship game.
The Golden Knights also went far in the NCAA Tournament that year, losing 8-1 to Michigan Tech in the national championship game after beating Michigan in a semifinal.
Adams helped lead Clarkson to another NCAA Tournament in 1963, where the Golden Knights finished in third place.
Adams, who played three seasons, earned a third all-ECAC honor in 1964 and was an All-American.
He was chosen as a member of Clarkson’s inaugural Athletic Hall of Fame class in 1992.
In 78 career games Adams scored 76 goals with 83 assists for 159 points.
After Clarkson he skated in the Ontario Hockey Association senior league from 1966-78, mostly with the Barrie Flyers.
TODD WHITE, 1993-97
White is the last Clarkson men’s player to produce more than 70 points in a season, concluding his senior year in 1996-97 with 38 goals and 36 assists for 74 points.
White also tallied more than 70 points the previous year, with 29 goals and 43 assists for 72 points in 1995-96.
White was a finalist for the Hobey Baker Award in 1997 and the following season he made his NHL debut with the Chicago Blackhawks.
White was in the NHL from 1997-2010 with a few brief stays in other leagues.
He stayed with the Blackhawks into the 1999-2000 season and finished that year with the Philadelphia Flyers.
He was with the Ottawa Senators from 2000-2004, the Minnesota Wild from 2005-07 and the Atlanta Thrashers from 2007-10 before ending his career playing in 18 games with the New York Rangers in the 2010-11 season.
White skated in 653 NHL games with 141 goals, 240 assists and 381 points.
At Clarkson he played in 143 games, finishing with 90 goals, 108 assists and 198 points.
DEFENSE
STEVE WARR, 1969-72
Warr, who has lived in Potsdam pretty much since graduating, earned 80 percent of the first-place votes from the panel as Clarkson’s best defenseman.
Warr, who is 5-11 and weighed 174 pounds in his playing days, was drafted in the fifth round by the Buffalo Sabres in the 1971 NHL Draft.
Warr was not just a dominant hockey player at Clarkson, he also was a standout on the men’s lacrosse team.
Warr was the first Clarkson defenseman to be a two-time All-American (1971 and 1972). He was also an ECAC first-team defenseman in both of those seasons.
Warr helped Clarkson reach the NCAA championship game in 1970 and played in 94 career games, scoring 21 goals with 73 assists.
Warr played for the Ottawa Nationals in the World Hockey Association in 1972-73. He played the following year for the Jacksonville Barons of the American Hockey League and retired after spending the 1974-75 season with the Syracuse Eagles of the AHL.
BILL BLACKWOOD, 1974-78
While Dave Taylor was leading Clarkson’s offense, Blackwood controlled play on the other side of the ice for the Golden Knights.
Blackwood, who was 5-10, 181 pounds in his playing days, served as Clarkson’s captain in the 1977-78 season.
He played in 123 career games, compiling 52 goals and 117 assists for 169 career points.
Blackwood’s top offensive season came in 1976-77, when he tallied 17 goals with 54 assists for 71 points in 34 games.
Blackwood was a first-team All-American in 1977 and 1978.
After his career at Clarkson ended, Blackwood played in three games for the Indianapolis Racers in the World Hockey Association and he ended his career with two seasons with the Fort Wayne Komets of the International Hockey League.
In his final pro season (1979-80), Blackwood registered 14 goals and 41 assists for 55 points in 76 games with the Komets.
GOALIE
BRUCE BULLOCK, 1968-71
Bullock edged out former Clarkson goalie Terry Yurkiewicz in a tight race to earn the spot as Clarkson’s staring goalie on the 100-year team.
His career in Potsdam was certainly memorable.
He was a first-team All-American in 1970-71, following Cornell standout Ken Dryden, who took that honor from 1967-69.
Bullock was the starting goalie for Clarkson in the 1970 NCAA championship game against Cornell and was the ECAC Hockey Player of the Year in 1971.
Bullock played in 85 games for the Golden Knights with a 61-19-3 record, a 2.95 goals-against average and a .905 save percentage.
In 1970-71, Bullock was 28-1-1 for the Golden Knights and in his final two seasons he produced an overall record of 53-3-1.
Bullock made his NHL debut in the 1972-73 season with the Vancouver Canucks. He also played with Vancouver in the 1974-75 and 1976-77 seasons.
Bullock played professional hockey until the 1978-79 season with minor league stops in Dallas, Seattle, Beauce, Tulsa and Phoenix.
Second Line
Eddie Rowe, Cornwall, Ontario, 1954-57; 66 GP, 87 goals, 95 assists, 182 points; Craig Conroy, Potsdam, 1990-94; 140 GP, 63-104—167; Hugo Belanger, St. Hubert, Quebec, 1989-93; 139 GP, 81-124—205
Third Line
Erik Cole, Oswego, 1997-2000; 103 GP, 52-51—103; Colin Patterson, Rexdale, Ontario, 1980-83; 100 GP, 64-91—155; Kevin Zappia, Massena, 1975-79; 122 GP, 103-110—213
Fourth Line
Steve Cruikshank, Mississauga, Ontario, 1978-82; 129 GP, 87-103—190; Bill Munro, Montreal, 1949-52; 36 GP, 71-63—134; Craig Laughlin, Toronto; 1976-80; 127 GP, 65-103—168
DEFENSE
Second pairing
Dave Fretz, Toronto, 1981-85; 132 GP, 31-71—102; Willie Mitchell, Port McNeill, British Columbia, 1997-99; 68 GP, 19-36—55
Third pairing
Brian Mueller, Liverpool, 1991-95; 131 GP, 39-117—156; Dave Tretowicz, Liverpool, 1987-91; 142 GP, 20-90—110
GOALIES
Second
Terry Yurkiewicz, Cartier, Ontario, 1963-66; 53 GP, 43-10, 2.10 GAA, .910 SV PCT
Third
Dan Murphy, Nanaimo, British Columbia, 1994-98; 135 GP, 83-37-9, 2.68, .906
(EDITOR’S NOTE: The Times polled readers on their all-time Clarkson hockey team in 1998 with slightly different results for the first team:
Forwards, Eddie Rowe, Dave Taylor, Kevin Zappia; Defense, Bill Blackwood, Steve Warr; Goalie: Terry Yurkiewicz)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.