PRINCETON, N.J. — Greg Lapointe scored a hat trick to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 5-4 win over Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday.
The game was tied 2-2 midway through the second period when Lapointe scored at 13 minutes, 11 seconds of the second period.
Lapointe scored again at 10:10 of the third period and then Reilly Moran scored 22 seconds later to put the Saints (6-8 overall, 3-3 ECAC Hockey) ahead 5-2.
Nick Seitz scored the first goal of the game for the Tigers (4-7, 3-6) at 6:14 of the first period.
Lapointe tied the game with his first goal at 11:37 and then Max Dorrington scored at 1:11 of the second period to give the Saints a 2-1 lead.
David Jacobs tied the game 2-2 at 8:52 of the second period.
After a strong start the Golden Knights saw the ECAC Hockey game slip away in the second period as Quinnipiac (12-1-3, 8-0-0) picked up a win at Hamden, Conn.
Clarkson (7-8, 3-3) led 2-1 after the first 20 minutes.
C.J. McGee scored at 9:38 of the first period, but the Golden Knights answered with a goal from Brady Egan at 13:55 and then Ryan Richardson scored at 16:41.
Luke Mobley assisted on Egan’s goal and Tommy Pasanen and Ryan Taylor assisted on Richardson’s goal.
The Bobcats took over the game in the second period with three goals on shots from Colin Graf (5:28), Jake Johnson (6:41) and Joey Cipollone (14:48).
Skyler Brind’Amour made it 5-2 at 4:47 of the third period.
Noah Beck snapped the Bobcats’ scoring spurt with a power-play goal at 6:08, with Mathieu Gosselin assisting.
T.J. Friedmann ended the scoring with an empty-net goal with 26 seconds left.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.