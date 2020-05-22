POTSDAM — Clarkson University senior goalie Frank Marotte was named the men’s hockey team’s Most Valuable Player after finishing the past season with a 23-8-3 record with a 1.78 goals-against average and a .938 save percentage.
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Clarkson did not have its annual awards banquet but released the names of the winners online.
Marotte claimed the Bill Harrison MVP award in addition to being named an All-American this season as well as the Ken Dryden Award winner, which goes to the top goalie in ECAC Hockey.
Sophomore Josh Dunne, who scored 13 goals with 14 assists in 32 games and finished with a plus-nine rating, was named the Best Defensive Forward.
Senior Greg Moro, who helped Clarkson hold opposing teams to just 63 goals in 34 games, won the Best Defenseman Award.
Clarkson’s Rookie of the Year award was given to defenseman Dustyn McFaul, who finished the year with a plus-seven rating.
Junior Zach Tsekos won two awards, the Fran Neragin award and the Scholar-Athlete of the Year.
The Neragin award honors the memory of a local businessperson and Clarkson hockey booster who died in 1994. It’s given to a Clarkson player who displays unselfish play and sportsmanship both on and off the ice while combining a high level of play.
Tsekos finished with eight goals and 18 assists in 34 games.
Junior Jack Jacome, who scored six goals with 11 assists in 34 games, was given the Mike Morrison award, which honors the memory of the former Clarkson player who died in a work accident a few months after his graduation on July 27, 1989. Morrison was a walk-on who became the team captain by his senior year and the award honors his teamwork, hustle and dedication.
Junior Connor McCarthy, a defenseman, was presented the Richmond Most Improved award, which is in honor of Clarkson fans Connie and Ernie Richmond.
Sophomore Chris Klack won the Ironman award, which goes to a player who demonstrates will and determination to overcome injuries and contribute to the team.
