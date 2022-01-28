POTSDAM — With temperatures at minus-12 degrees by the time the Clarkson/St. Lawrence men’s hockey game ended, fans at Cheel Arena may have wondered if their cars would start.
It was warmer inside the building, but both teams had problems getting their offenses to start.
A goal from Alex Campbell eight minutes into the third period gave Clarkson a 1-0 win over the Saints before 3,224 fans in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
The Golden Knights played strong on defense and sophomore Jacob Mucitelli produced the first shutout of his career with 25 saves.
“It was great,” Mucitelli said. “The boys made some big blocks. It was a pretty unreal feeling. The student section (wearing green), you could just feel the energy throughout the whole rink just to cheer on one team. It was pretty special.”
The teams will meet again at 7 tonight in Appleton Arena.
“We knew it was going to be a hard-fought game and they made us earn every inch of the ice,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of SLU. “They were very tough defensively. It was kind of the game I expected. We missed some really good chances. It is one of those games that was a bounce away from going the other way.”
Clarkson (13-7-5 overall, 8-2-3 conference) extended its unbeaten streak to five games (4-0-1). But the Golden Knights had scored 22 goals in the first four games of that streak until running into trouble against the Saints (6-13-4, 4-7-2) on Friday.
SLU hustled and broke up passes and generally made it difficult for the Golden Knights to get clean shots at Saints goalie Emil Zetterquist.
“I thought we did some good things defensively and frustrated (Clarkson) through the neutral zone a lot,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We have to be a little bit tighter and stronger in our own end and ultimately we need to transition faster after creating turnovers coming out of our own end.”
Neither team did much damage in the first period, which saw the Saints outshoot Clarkson 9-7.
Clarkson had a strong second period, outshooting SLU 12-6, but had no goals to show for the effort.
“I thought in the first period we were a little bottled up with what they were doing and we turned some pucks over,” Jones said. “I thought we got rolling a little bit as the second period went on and kind of established ourselves.”
SLU saw a great scoring chance just 47 seconds into the second period but a shot by Jordan Steinmetz hit the post.
At 15:41 of the period, SLU’s Justin Paul, who scored two goals in a 3-0 exhibition win at Cheel Arena on Oct. 2, produced a breakaway shot but Mucitelli made a pad save.
Clarkson’s Ayrton Martino enjoyed a similar chance at 17:20 but was stopped by Zetterquist’s pad.
SLU’s Tim Makowski got a shot off just outside the crease at 17:43, but Mucitelli deflected it away.
“I thought we came out hard and we defended hard, but at the end of the day we’ve got to focus on our breakouts,” Makowski said. “We need to help our offense get opportunities. A big thing we focus on is being in the right position and having good sticks. They are a talented offensive group and we did well, but at the end of the day they still got one past us.”
Another solid chance for the Saints came 75 seconds into the third period when a shot from Ty Naaykens hit the post.
“The one early in the third, (Naaykens) did kind of a turn around shot, it went off a (Clarkson defender’s) stick and hit the post, so I was a little bit lucky on that one,” Mucitelli said.
Campbell finally ended the scoring woes for Clarkson with a goal that went off the stick of SLU’s Tucker McIntosh and over Zetterquist’s glove at 8:00 of the third period.
Mathieu Gosselin and Jordan Power assisted on the goal.
“I was trying to pass that to (Anthony) Romano coming back door and it went off the defenseman’s stick, so I can’t complain,” Campbell said. “We had a lot of chances and couldn’t capitalize.”
n NOTES: Clarkson graduate student Jack Jacome set a school record Friday for games played, participating in his 152nd. ... Campbell entered Friday with 18 points in conference play, which leads ECAC Hockey. ... Philippe Chapleau blocked five shots for the Saints. ... Clarkson went 32-19 on faceoffs, with Anthony Callin a perfect 7-0.
