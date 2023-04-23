CANTON — The name of one of St. Lawrence University’s incoming men’s hockey players is likely familiar to longtime Saints fans.
Defenseman Jake Lammens is the son of SLU Hall of Famer Hank Lammens, who played on SLU’s 1988 team that reached the national championship game.
Lammens is one of six players joining the Saints roster for the 2023-24 season. He is one of two defensemen, along with Evan Mitchell, who played for the Blackfalds Bulldogs of the Alberta Junior League.
The only forward coming to SLU is Gunnar Thoreson, from the Minnesota Wilderness of the North American Hockey League.
SLU is also adding three goalies. Ben Kraws is a transfer from Arizona State, coming to SLU for his fifth year, and the freshmen goalies are Mason Kucenski from the USHL’s Madison Capitals and Cameron Smith from the P.A.L. Islanders of the National Collegiate Development Conference.
“I think (this class) will give us a lot of depth in a lot of different positions, especially goaltending and defense,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “There will be a good compete-factor. Gunnar is a good complement to our returning (forwards). We didn’t lose any underclassmen to the transfer portal and the guys are all excited to come back. When you look at teams that have had success, they’ve utilized the portal at times and kept their own guys from going into the portal. Our guys are coming back. If everybody takes an incremental step, that’s a good step for the guys at that level.”
Lammens, who played for the Salmon Arm Silverbacks of the British Columbia Hockey League, seemed destined to follow his father to SLU.
“I can’t wait,” Lammens said. “It’s been a dream of mine for a long time. I’ve only been to a few (games) at Appleton Arena. We live 30 minutes from Yale, so I’ve been going to lot of (SLU) games at Yale.”
Lammens saw one of the more memorable ECAC Hockey playoff series in Appleton Arena history, when he came up at the end of the 2015-16 season to watch the Saints host Clarkson in a quarterfinal series. SLU won both games 3-2 in overtime, with Gavin Bayreuther scoring the series-winning goal in the second overtime in game two.
“It was just the coolest atmosphere,” Lammens said. “I kind of knew right away this was something to be part of. I think it’s pretty cool how close those two teams are. It’s pretty natural when teams are that close to each other and it goes back as far as it has. Both teams have been pretty good at certain times.”
Some players purposely avoid going to the same school as their parents, but Lammens likes both the good and bad aspects.
“I know I am representing something more than me, for better or worse,” Lammens said. “It will be really fun. I know how much he cares about St. Lawrence and Canton and all the people there. One of his favorite things about the school was how involved the booster club was.”
Kraws, who started his career at Miami (Ohio), has never been to the SLU campus but did stay in Canton last fall when Arizona State visited to play a pair of nonconference games at Clarkson.
He also was recruited to Miami by Brekke, who had been an assistant coach there.
“(Brekke) has respect around the whole hockey community,” Kraws said. “That was a big factor in my decision to come to SLU. He’s a straight-forward guy, which I think is huge. He won’t lie to you. People want to play for him and help him win. I am looking forward to taking a visit shortly, walking around and checking out Appleton Arena. I’ve been used to small towns with Miami of Ohio before ASU. I’m a huge fan of it and I’m actually looking forward to the weather. I lived in Buffalo and I loved the snow.”
SLU’s incoming class
Ben Kraws, goalie, Arizona State
Mason Kucenski, Goalie, Madison (USHL)
Cameron Smith, Goalie, P.A.L Islanders (NCAC)
Gunnar Thoreson, Forward, Minnesota (NAHL)
Jake Lammens, Defense, Salmon Arm (BCHL)
Evan Mitchell, Defense, Blackfalds (AJL)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.