POTSDAM — A pair of Nashville Predators National Hockey League draft picks led the Clarkson University men’s hockey team to a 4-0 victory over Colgate in an ECAC Hockey game before 2,182 Friday at Cheel Arena.
Junior forward Alex Campbell produced his first collegiate hat trick with three goals and junior goalie Ethan Haider made 13 saves for his first shutout of the season.
Both players were taken in the 2019 draft, with Campbell going in the third round and Haider in the fifth.
“He has a chance to score from a lot of different areas, he’s got that ability,” Clarkson coach Casey Jones said of Campbell. “He’s really good on the penalty kill, too. There are a lot of aspects to his game. It’s nice for him to get off the snide a little bit, and it’s a progression he starts to roll from.”
The game started slowly offensively for both teams.
Colgate (3-7-1 overall, 1-2 ECAC Hockey) gave Haider a test at 11 minutes, 57 seconds of the first period on a breakaway from Ben Raymond, but Haider came out of his crease a little and knocked the puck away.
“The last few games guys have been playing some great defense, the penalty kill is doing well and they are blocking shots in front, clearing out bodies in front,” Haider said. “Where we were at the start of the year to these last few games has been really good. When your time comes you have to be ready to take that shot.”
The first goal of the game came at 12:58 of the second period when Campbell put in the rebound of a shot from Noah Beck. Caden Lewandowski also assisted, picking up his first career point.
Colgate’s Nic Belpedio hit a post 1:50 into the third period.
The Raiders’ Reid Irwin was called for boarding at 5:02 of the third period, and Campbell scored on another rebound 48 seconds later to give Clarkson (4-6, 2-1) a 2-0 lead.
Ryan Taylor and captain Anthony Callin assisted on that goal.
Callin then scored at 10:27 of the third to put the Golden Knights up 3-0, with Noah Beck and Jacob Schmidt-Svejstrup assisting.
“We are just playing hard, trying to establish an identity for this team and building as we go,” Callin said. “It’s starting to get in place here with a couple wins in a row and hopefully we can keep that going. We just stick to our process and keep working. We were getting pucks to the net and the goals are going to come.”
Clarkson’s Jordan Power was called for tripping 23 seconds later but Campbell came through with a short-handed goal to complete his hat trick at 12:10.
“I think we just kind of stuck to it, started getting more pucks to the net and good things happen when the puck is around the net,” Campbell said. “It’s nice getting the first (goal). I’d take a 1-0 lead going into any game going into the third. I think it was great. I don’t think we needed that last goal, but it’s a nice feeling. The team is playing well and everyone is getting chances. That’s when it comes. If we are playing our style we get the chances.”
Colgate started the game strong, but it gradually began to slip away.
“I liked our possession time, especially early,” said Raiders coach Don Vaughan, a former SUNY Canton and St. Lawrence University player. “I thought we had some good looks. We’ve struggled to score goals. When teams get ahead like that, we are chasing the game and taking shortcuts. There are no shortcuts in this game. Tonight we took too many shortcuts when we got down.”
CORNELL 5, ST. LAWRENCE 1
The Big Red (2-3, 2-1) scored two goals in each of the first two periods to defeat the Saints before 1,395 in an ECAC Hockey game at Appleton Arena.
Max Andreev scored two goals for Cornell. Nick DeSantis, Kyler Kovich and Sam Malinski also scored for the Big Red.
Tomas Mazura scored his first career goal for the Saints (5-5, 2-1).
