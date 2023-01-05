LEWISTON — A three-goal outburst in the second period led the Niagara men’s hockey team to a 4-3 win over St. Lawrence University in a nonconference game Thursday night at Dwyer Arena.
The Purple Eagles (11-6-2 overall) were originally going to host the Saints on Nov. 19, but a snowstorm in the Buffalo area caused the game to be postponed.
The teams conclude a two-game nonconference series with a game at Appleton Arena at 7 p.m. Saturday.
Reilly Moran scored a power-play goal in the first period to give the Saints (9-10) a 1-0 lead. Luc Salem and Tomas Mazura assisted on the goal.
Niagara took control with three goals in the first nine minutes of the second period.
Ryan Naumovski scored a power-play goal at 3 minutes, 45 seconds of the second period to tie the game.
Olivier Gauthier gave Niagara the lead for good with a goal at 6:13 and Glebs Prohorenkovs ended the run for the Purple Eagles with a goal at 8:55 to put Niagara ahead 3-1.
Nicholas Trela scored at 17:37 of the third period to cut the Niagara led to 3-2. Aleksi Peltonen and Salem assisted on the goal.
Ryan Cox scored 1:22 into the third period to give Niagara a two-goal lead again.
The Saints cut the lead to 4-3 with an extra-attacker goal from Drake Burgin with three seconds remaining.
The Saints will resume ECAC Hockey play next weekend with games at Dartmouth and Harvard.
As an Amazon Associate I earn from qualifying purchases.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.