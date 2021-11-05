TROY — Chris Pappas scored two goals, including the game-winner with 1 minute, 37 seconds remaining, to lead the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team to a 4-3 win over Rensselaer in an ECAC Hockey game Friday night at the Houston Field House.
The Saints (2-2-2 overall, 1-0-0 conference) came back from deficits of 2-0 and 3-2 to win their conference opener.
RPI (4-3-1, 2-1-0) took an early 2-0 lead after goals from Shane Sellar at 7:15 of the opening period and 14:54 of the first period.
SLU cut the lead to 2-1 when Justin Paul scored off a pass from David Jankowski at 18:57 of the first period.
Pappas scored his first goal of the game at 11:10 of the second period to help the Saints tie the game 2-2.
The tie lasted until late in the period when RPI took a 3-2 lead with three seconds left on a power-play goal from Jakub Lacka.
Once again SLU answered a deficit, tying the game 3-3 on a shot from Nicholas Trela, with Max Dorrington and Luc Salem assisting.
Jankowski assisted on Pappas’s winning goal.
UNION 4, CLARKSON 3 (OT)
Colin Graf scored three minutes into a five-minute overtime period to give the Dutchmen (2-6-1, 1-2-0) a win over Clarkson in an ECAC Hockey game at Messa Rink in Schenectady.
Union earned two of a possible three points in the conference standings with the victory and Clarkson picked up one point.
Clarkson had two good chances to win the game in overtime.
Ayrton Martino was awarded a penalty shot at 1:26 but it went wide and Zach Tsekos missed on a breakaway opportunity about seven seconds before Union scored the winning goal.
Union also had a breakaway chance at 2:13 from Gabriel Seger.
In the first period it did not look like Union would need overtime to pick up a win.
The Dutchmen took a 3-0 lead, scoring two goals on power plays,
Liam Robertson scored a power-play goal at 9:39. Seger scored a goal at 12:24 and Michael Hodge added another power-play goal at 17:52.
Clarkson (4-3-1, 0-1-0) started to come back when Jack Jacome scored a power-play goal at 19:32 of the first period. Mathieu Gosselin and Noah Beck assisted on Jacome’s goal.
Brian Hurley cut Union’s lead to 3-2 with a goal at 10:40 of the second period, with an assist going to Gosselin.
The Golden Knights tied the game 38 seconds into the third period on a goal from Jordan Power, with Gosselin picking up his third assist of the game.
