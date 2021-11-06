SCHENECTADY — Kaden Pickering scored the winning goal in a shootout after the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team skated to a 2-2 tie with Union in an ECAC Hockey game Saturday at Messa Rink.
The Dutchmen missed four shootout attempts and SLU (2-2-3 overall, 1-0-1 conference) missed three before Pickering scored on a wrist shot.
SLU earned two of a possible three points with the shootout win and Union (2-6-2, 1-2-1) picked up one.
Like it did Friday against Rensselaer, SLU rallied from an early deficit in Saturday’s game.
Union struck first with a goal from Andrew Seaman at 17 minutes, 15 seconds of the first period.
The Saints tied the game 1-1 when Aleksi Peltonen scored 11 seconds into the second period, with Max Dorrington and Philippe Chapleau assisting.
Tim Makowski gave SLU a 2-1 lead at 4:47 of the third period with assists going to David Jankowski and Justin Paul.
The Dutchmen sent the game to overtime when Gabriel Seger scored with 11 seconds left in regulation while Union had its goalie pulled for an extra attacker.
RENSSELAER 3, CLARKSON 1
The Engineers scored twice in the third period to knock off Clarkson (4-4-1, 0-2) in an ECAC Hockey game at the Houston Field House in Troy.
Justin Addamo scored the go-ahead goal for RPI (5-3-1, 3-1) at 9:29 of the third period.
Zach Dubinsky, the son of former Clarkson player Steve Dubinsky, added a third goal for the Engineers at 11:22 of the third period.
Clarkson held a lead early when Ryan Richardson scored off a pass from Jack Jacome at 14:20 of the first period.
RPI answered with a power-play goal from Ryan Mahshie at 12:03 of the second period.
Clarkson picked up just one of a possible six conference points this weekend with Friday’s overtime loss at Union.
