CANTON — Things started out well for the St. Lawrence University men’s hockey team until the penalties started happening.
Providence (2-1 overall), ranked No. 13 in USCHO’s national poll, pounced on its second power-play opportunity of the evening, scoring with 4.9 seconds left in the first period, and then blew the game open in the second, defeating the Saints, 6-0, in SLU’s home opener before 733 fans at SUNY Canton on Friday night.
The Friars played an even first period in the nonconference game with the Saints (1-2), but SLU wound up taking the first four penalties of the game and five of the first six.
Patrick Moynihan scored the first goal for the Friars after Alex Gilmour was called for hooking at 19 minutes, 23 seconds of the opening period.
“I liked our first period until we got ourselves into discipline problems and that’s what happened in the second period when we got lots of penalties, they had nine shots on power plays in the second period alone,” Saints coach Brent Brekke said. “We gave up momentum. We got ourselves into trouble and didn’t kill them off.”
The Friars outshot SLU 19-9 in the second period and scored three more goals to build a comfortable 4-0 lead heading into the second intermission.
“That was big for us,” Providence coach Nate Leaman said of the late goal in the first period. “I thought they carried the play in the first period, they were more aggressive than us. I thought we were a little fragile. We had a very young lineup in tonight. That goal was big, and then the second period, I thought we really had a good second period.”
Parker Ford started things for the Friars in the second period with a goal at 5:14 off passes from Ben Mirageas and Jack Dugan.
SLU’s Tim Makowski was called for cross-checking at 5:43 and Bo Hanson was called for hooking at 6:08 giving Providence a lengthy two-man advantage. Tyce Thompson scored the third goal for the Friars with 15 seconds left in that two-man advantage.
Luke Johnson scored an unassisted goal at 10:46 to make it 4-0 and Brekke opted to pull goalie Daniel Mannella and give freshman Francis Boisvert his first playing time of the season. Mannella stopped 27 of 31 shots and Boisvert stopped 10 of 12.
“I didn’t think we did a great job protecting either (goalie),” Brekke said. “Danny had lots of second, third opportunities against him. We weren’t doing a good job picking up sticks on the weak side to help him out. Francis had the same thing. We have to do a lot better giving them support because we left them out on the island tonight.”
Dugan made it 5-0 for Providence with a goal 33 seconds into the third period and Parker Ford added his second goal of the game at 3:29 to end the scoring.
“I think we could have bounced back after (the first), but the continuous penalties after that ended up costing us,” SLU defenseman Dylan Woolf said. “We have guys getting (tired) after playing the penalty kill, ultimately we aren’t going to win from the box all night.”
The Friars wound up with a 43-27 shots advantage after only outshooting SLU 16-11 in the first period.
“I think we had some shifts strung together where we had some momentum and put some pressure on them,” said SLU forward Michael Laidley. “It is kind of tough when you are in the box as much as we were, kind of undisciplined there.”
Friar goalie Michael Lackey made 27 saves for the shutout. Until this year, Lackey had been Harvard’s goalie but he is now a grad student and transferred to Providence for his final season. His first career shutout was against SLU in his junior season with the Crimson.
“It’s definitely weird,” Lackey said of this weekend’s ECAC Hockey reunion. “We are only three games into the season so it hasn’t really, fully developed in my mind that we are Hockey East. I remembered (SLU’s) tendencies.”
CLARKSON 3, VERMONT 2
Junior transfer Zach Tsekos scored all three goals as the 10th-ranked Golden Knights (2-0-1) rallied from a 2-1 deficit in the third period in their home opener to defeat Vermont before 3,098 in a nonconference game at Cheel Arena.
Tzekos, who played his first two seasons at Sacred Heart, scored the first goal of the game on a power play at 6:43 of the first period with assists going to Jack Jacome and Haralds Egle.
Vermont (0-1) responded with a goal from Joey Cipollone at 12:58 of the opening period to tie the contest.
The Catamounts took a 2-1 lead 2:12 into the third period on a goal from Christian Evers.
Tsekos tied the game at 10:10 from Jack Jacome and Anthony Romano. He scored the game-winner at 15:15, with Jacome picking up his third assist of the night. Shane Kuzmeski also assisted.
