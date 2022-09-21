ALBANY — Defending regular-season champion Quinnipiac College has been chosen by the men’s ECAC Hockey coaches to repeat this season as the annual preseason poll was released Wednesday morning.
The Bobcats, who have lost the last two ECAC Hockey championship games, earned eight of the 12 first-place votes, with Harvard getting the other four.
Harvard was picked to finish second. The Crimson won the ECAC Hockey Tournament last year.
Clarkson, which finished in second place last season, was picked to finish third, followed by Cornell in fourth, Colgate in fifth and Rensselaer in sixth.
St. Lawrence University was picked to finish seventh.
Union, which is in its first season under former Clarkson assistant Josh Hauge, was picked eighth.
The bottom four are Dartmouth, Yale, Brown and Princeton.
Clarkson has two players who made the preseason All-ECAC Hockey squad in forwards Alex Campbell and Mathieu Gosselin.
Campbell, who is a Nashville Predators draft pick, scored 16 goals with 17 assists last year in his sophomore season. He also led ECAC Hockey in scoring last year.
Gosselin, a senior, scored 11 goals with 22 assists last year in a breakout season. He has scored 23 total points in his first two seasons.
Harvard’s Matthew Coronato, who was the ECAC Hockey Tournament Most Valuable Player and teammate Alex Laferriere also were first-team forwards.
Harvard’s Henry Thrun and Quinnipiac’s Zach Metsa are the first-team defensemen.
The first-team goalie is Quinnipiac’s Yaniv Perets.
