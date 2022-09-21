Header Header Header

Sports roundup

ALBANY — Defending regular-season champion Quinnipiac College has been chosen by the men’s ECAC Hockey coaches to repeat this season as the annual preseason poll was released Wednesday morning.

The Bobcats, who have lost the last two ECAC Hockey championship games, earned eight of the 12 first-place votes, with Harvard getting the other four.

