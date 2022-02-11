CANTON — Quinnipiac came into Appleton Arena Friday night as the No. 2 team in the men’s hockey national polls but St. Lawrence University gave them a bit of a challenge in a 3-1 loss before 651 fans in an ECAC Hockey game.
Quinnipiac won 8-0 at home against the Saints in the fall, but this time SLU coach Brent Brekke left the arena feeling like his team could have won, but didn’t do enough of the small things to get that result.
“We didn’t put ourselves in a position to win in the third period, we turned too many pucks over,” Brekke said. “Our first period was OK, then we got away from it in the second period as well. We have to be better in the small areas and details of the game, a lot of mistakes from a structural standpoint.
“They transition well. If you turn the puck over it’s coming right back at you quickly. That’s where they are good. We have to be better. We just do. That’s a winnable game tonight and we didn’t play the way we need too, to be successful to win.”
SLU outplayed the Bobcats (25-2-3 overall, 14-1-1 conference) in the first period, outshooting Quinnipiac 9-5.
But Quinnipiac, whose last loss was Jan. 22, still picked up a goal on a shot from behind the circle by defenseman Marcus Chorney at 10 minutes, 21 seconds of the opening period to take the lead for good.
“I liked our start,” Saints captain David Jankowski said. “Aside from a couple gaffes there it was solid. We executed well. We started throwing pucks to the net and having some success and that’s when we started getting some extended (offensive) zone time there. I think we tailed off a little bit from that throughout the game, but I liked our start a lot.”
Bobcats coach Rand Pecknold knew his team wasn’t going to enjoy another blowout win over SLU, in fact he expected exactly what the Saints showed in the opening period.
“I thought St. Lawrence was really good in the first, well-prepared and well-coached and gave us a lot to handle,” Pecknold said. “I thought we settled in a little bit more and played a better second and third. Our first wasn’t bad, but SLU was really good. The first goal always helps. This is a hard place to play, (Brekke) does a good job with that team. I thought this would be a one-goal game tonight, maybe even overtime. They have a good team and Zetterquist is a really good goalie.”
Quinnipiac extended the lead to 2-0 at 13:32 of the second period when Jacob Quillan found Ty Smilanic alone by the crease.
Brendan Less, another defenseman, made it 3-0 at 8:34 of the third.
“I thought it was a good team effort,” Cherney said. “They played pretty hard and chippy. I thought we played the way we wanted to play though. Obviously we are a top team this year so we have to bring it every single night. Every team plays good against us and plays hard.”
Quinnipiac has shut out an NCAA record 13 teams this season but SLU (7-14-6, 5-8-4) avoided that fate when Justin Paul scored at 14:40 of the third period.
“We came out with a purpose, came out with a little-bit more drive and wanted to focus on our systems,” Paul said. “You always want to come out with a win so we’ll get better. If we see them again (in the playoffs) we’ll make even more adjustments. You have to come out strong against a team like that.”
The Bobcats face second-place Clarkson at 7 tonight at Cheel Arena. The Golden Knights have gone 11-0-4 in their past 15 conference games but Quinnipiac managed to not look ahead to that game during Friday’s contest.
“I give our guys credit, we didn’t look ahead,” Pecknold said. “We played well tonight. We weren’t perfect, but we were good.”
n NOTES: Quinnipiac outshot the Saints 21-14 over the final two periods and finished with a 26-23 edge. ... Quinnipiac went 32-20 on faceoffs, led by Desi Burgart who was 14-5.
CLARKSON 7, PRINCETON 1
The Golden Knights (16-7-6, 11-2-4) clinched a top-four finish in the ECAC Hockey standings with a win over Princeton in Cheel Arena.
Clarkson will host a best-of-three quarterfinal series March 4-6 for the right to advance to the ECAC Hockey semifinals in Lake Placid.
Anthony Romano led the Golden Knights with two goals and an assist. Clarkson blew the game open with a four-goal second period.
Zach Tsekos, Noah Beck, Luke Santerno, Ayrton Martino and Tommy Pasanen also scored goals for the Golden Knights.
Ian Murphy scored for Princeton (7-13-2, 6-8-1).
