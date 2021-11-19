HAMDEN, Conn. — Wyatt Bongiovanni scored the only goal in a postgame shootout to give Quinnipiac the extra point after skating to a 2-2 tie with Clarkson in a men’s ECAC Hockey game Friday night.
Zach Tsekos, Noah Beck and Luke Santerno all had chances in the shootout for Clarkson (6-4-2 overall, 2-2-1 conference), but were turned away by Bobcats goalie Yaniv Perets.
Alex Campbell had a chance late in overtime to win the game for Clarkson as well, but his breakaway in the final seconds was turned away by Perets.
The Golden Knights blew a two-goal lead in the game.
Campbell scored on a power play at 5 minutes, 14 seconds of the first period to put the Golden Knights ahead 1-0. Jack Jacome and Santerno assisted.
Jordan Power made it 2-0 for Clarkson just 1:23 into the second period, with Mathieu Gosselin and Santerno picking up assists.
The Bobcats (9-1-3, 2-0-1) began their comeback at 5:08 of the second period with a goal from Griffin Mendel.
Guus van Nes tied the game 2-2 at 7:30 of the third period.
Clarkson picked up just one shot in the third period and one in overtime.
ST. LAWRENCE 6, PRINCETON 4
The Saints scored three goals in the final 4:42 to knock off Princeton in an ECAC Hockey game at Hobey Baker Rink in Princeton, N.J.
SLU (3-3-4, 2-1-2) trailed 4-2 at one point of the contest.
Ty Naaykens started the comeback with a goal at 11:08 of the second period off assists from Ashton Fry and goalie Emil Zetterquist.
Philippe Chapleau tied the game at 15:18 of the third period off passes from Josh Boyer and Aleksi Peltonen.
The Saints took the lead for good when Kaden Pickering scored an unassisted goal at 18:26 and Tim Makowski added an empty-net with at 19:34, with Peltonen assisting.
SLU held a 2-0 lead in the first period off goals from Jordan Steinmetz (7:28) and Pickering (11:00).
Nick Seitz, Ian Murphy, Corey Andonovski and Finn Evans scored for the Tigers (3-2-1, 2-1-0).
